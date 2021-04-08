Nokia X-series, G-series, and C-series phones may arrive today at HMD's event

Highlights HMD Global has scheduled an event for today at 7.30 pm IST.

It is likely HMD may launch Nokia X20, Nokia G20, and Nokia C20 phones today.

These three phones will come under the new naming scheme.

HMD Global is holding what may be its biggest event this year so far. The event begins at 3 pm UK time, which means for people interested in watching the live stream, it is going to be 7.30 pm IST. Nokia Mobile has officially not said what this event will be about, but we have a grand idea. We have been talking about the new Nokia phones for a while. These phones have a new identity and look more streamlined with the smartphone market. And today's launch event is going to be about them.

Rumours are rife that HMD Global is revamping its phone portfolio. That includes renaming its smartphones. So, now, instead of seeing names with double digits separated by a dot, you may see phones known as Nokia X20, Nokia G20, and Nokia C20. Besides these three, there are probably two more phones in the pipeline that HMD may launch at today's event. Specifications of some of these phones are a part of rumours for some time, and they do not look much different from what otherwise named Nokia phones would have brought. Anyway, we are seeing a shakeup in Nokia's phone portfolio and hope that is a good move.

Nokia X20, G20, and C20 launch event

According to rumours, the X20, G20, and C20 will debut at today's event. The event begins at 7.30 pm IST for Indian fans and there will be a live stream on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

Nokia X20, G20, and C20 rumoured specifications

According to a Geekbench listing, the Nokia X20 may arrive with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor with a 1.8GHz clock speed inside. There may be 6GB of RAM on this phone, but a different listing suggested we may also be looking at 8GB of RAM. At least 128GB of storage will be there on the Nokia X20. There is no information about this phone besides this. However, as far as the availability of the Nokia X20 goes, it may be available in India as it was spotted on the CEIR database.

The Nokia G20 is the heavily rumoured one. It may come with a 6.38-inch HD+ LCD with a notch. The phone may use a MediaTek Helio G35 processor inside with 4GB of RAM. The phone will come with Android 11 out of the box, which is a good thing. The Nokia G20 will bear four cameras on the back, and of them will be a 48-megapixel shooter. For selfies, the Nokia G20 may come with a 16-megapixel camera. And finally, a 5000mAh battery is expected to power the Nokia G20.

Coming to the Nokia C20, rumours suggest there are going to be at least four variants of the Nokia C20. And these variants will differ by the RAM and storage size, more than anything else. There will be Bluetooth 4.2 support on the phone, which is standard for a smartphone. And then you may see 1GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard memory on the Nokia C20. And 1GB RAM means Android Go, so the Nokia C20 will most likely run on Android 11 (Go edition). There is no information about the processor and the camera right now. There are also rumours that suggest the Nokia C20 will cost EUR 89, which translates to roughly Rs 7,700.