Nokia's popular music phone returns tomorrow: All you should know about Nokia 5310

Nokia's popular music phone from the noughties is arriving in a new avatar in India on Tuesday, June 16. HMD Global has announced it will finally unveil the Nokia 5310 for the Indian market months after it was launched for the European market in late March. The Nokia 5310 is a throwback to the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic feature phone that was known for having physical music controls in its design. The feature phone came with support for a microSD card and FM radio to enhance the music experience.

Nokia 5310 India Launch Details

The Nokia 5310 will launch on June 16 in India. HMD Global is expected to announce it without an event. The details, such as pricing and availability, on the Nokia 5310 will be out tomorrow. Since it is a feature phone, the Nokia 5310 could be priced under Rs 5,000 in India.

Nokia 5310 Specifications

Available in the combination of white/red and black/red, the Nokia 5310 has a 2.4-inch QVGA non-touchscreen display with a T9 keyboard. It runs Series 30+ software under the hood, which is preloaded with apps such as an internet browser, an MP3 player, an FM radio, and the iconic Snake game. The feature phone is powered by a MT6260A processor and has 8MB of RAM, 16MB of internal storage. A 32GB microSD card is also supported on the Nokia 5310.

There are two models for the Nokia 5310 - a single-SIM version and a dual-SIM version. It is not known what all models will launch in India. There is a removable 1200mAh battery on the Nokia 5310, which is rated to give a standby time of 22 days on the dual-SIM model and 30 days on the single-SIM model. Nokia 5310 comes with a VGA camera at the back with an LED flash. Plus, there is also a 3.5mm headphone jack on the feature phone, along with an FM receiver. Nokia 5310 also features Bluetooth 3.0 that will help connect it to headphones.