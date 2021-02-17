Not a Mars person like Elon Musk, would rather spend money on vaccines, says Bill Gates

Highlights Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates during a podcast said that he is not a Mars person.

Gates said he would rather spend the money on buying vaccines or for humanitys greatest challenges.

Gates also noted that the manufacturing sector bothers him the most and that there is no hard work being done to curb the emissions.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in a podcast interview has said that he is not a Mars person and would rather spend his money on vaccines and directly address "humanity's greatest challenges". He also noted that he is not keen on buying a ticket to space. "No, I'm not a Mars person. I know a lot of Mars people," Gates said on Monday in Kara Swisher's Podcast Sway. "I don't think rockets are the solution. But maybe I'm missing something there."

Gate's comment on not being a Mars person stands in contrast with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk who has plans to colonise Mars. According to SpaceX's website, Musk plans to send a SpaceX rocket to Mars, with cargo only, by 2022, as per the SpaceX website and more cargo and crew is targeted for 2024. Musk has also said that he will send a million people to Mars by 2050.

Gates in the interview noted that he would rather spend a thousand dollars from his foundation to buy a measles vaccine. "I'm not going to pay a lot of money because my foundation can buy measles vaccines and save a life for $1,000," Gates said.

Gates said that firms like Tesla have made great strides on the easy stuff, like passenger cars. He, however, noted that other industries have to be tackled to make a bigger climate change difference. "It's important to say that what Elon did with Tesla is one of the greatest contributions to climate change anyone's ever made. Underestimating Elon is not a good idea," Gates said.

Gates, who is currently worth more than $130 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, spoke about the release of his new book, "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster," and said that people have to focus on some of the larger climate change problems here on earth.

Gates also noted that people should pay more attention to industries that are difficult to make greener, like steel, meat, and cement. Gates in an interview with Reuters said that there is currently no way to make steel or cement without releasing climate-warming emissions and that the manufacturing sector bother him the most. Yet, neither governments nor investors are looking hard to solve that problem.



"We're basically not doing enough on the hard stuff: steel, cement, meat," he said. "And sadly, the things people think about  the electricity, passenger cars  are a third of the problem. So we have to work on the two-thirds. And if all you pay attention to is those short-term metrics, not the green premiums across the board, then you miss out on what is the longest lead time, which is the hard stuff," he added.



