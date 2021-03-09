Nothing TWS earphones Concept 1 revealed by Carl Pei in early look, show transparent design

Highlights Concept 1 may be the first product from Carl Pei's Nothing brand globally.

The new venture is likely to announce the first product this summer.

Nothing brand is already opened up for the community to invest in the company.

Nothing, the new venture from Carl Pei, has already created ripples in the market with a series of investments. The ex co-founder of OnePlus is also getting investment backing from the community, ready to support the brand even before the first product launch. Now, Carl Pei's new venture has shared the first look of what could be the first real product from Nothing - truly wireless earbuds.

On Tuesday, the London-based company shared the first picture revealing the wireless earbud design, and as expected, it is unique. In a statement, Pei said, "It all starts with design, the soul of a product."



The company is calling the product Concept 1, and it sports a transparent body with Nothing branding on the stem. Interestingly, Concept 1 takes inspiration from a grandmother's tobacco pipe, says the company. At first, the transparent design seems appealing with a short stem and excellent finishing.

In its latest announcement, Nothing has shared how it's putting a plan of action for the first wave of products. The company has shared some design principles alongside revealing the first glimpse of Concept 1. At this point, we do not know whether Nothing will call it Concept 1 or it will be renamed at the time of launch.

Pei, in a note, has talked about a few design principles, including weightless, effortless, and timeless. By the looks of it, we expect Concept 1 to be extremely lightweight and pack features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to reduce unwanted background noise, among others.



Apart from the stem, we also see Nothing branding on the upper side with dotted embossment. The tip seems to have been designed with attention to detail as well. Overall, the Concept 1 design from Nothing looks fresh and feels like a good start for the brand.

"The designs that are the most appealing to the brand are ones that consist of shapes that look natural and warm, yet don't easily feel outdated. We've all had that moment where we've interacted with an object and felt that sense of wonder or surprise. That's a really important part of being human and something we're always trying to balance. We try to ground our objects in something familiar, which we hope will allow them to feel fresh for many years," Pei said while talking about the design of Concept 1 and upcoming Nothing products.

Pei adds that the new truly wireless earbud will be revealed this summer.

Last month, Nothing had announced teenage engineering as its founding partners and the main brains behind the design to go for Nothing products. For those unaware, teenage engineering, a Stockholm-based company, designs electronic audio products.

It's worth mentioning that Carl Pei has only announced a wireless earphone at this point, though the brand has plans to expand its ecosystem. We got a hint when Carl Pei's Nothing took over the one-time smartphone brand Essential which Andy Rubin owned.

From the various announcements, we can understand that Nothing will make its products available across India, and the hiring of veteran Manu Sharma as Vice President and General Manager for India operations confirms the roadmap for Pei's new venture.