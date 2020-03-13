Now Alexa will help you shop on Amazon: Here's how you can use it

Highlights The new feature introduced by Amazon will allow users to browse products

The voice command feature is available for Amazon Prime and non-Prime users

The voice-command feature is only available for Android users

Amazon has rolled out an interesting feature for the Android users in India. The e-commerce giant rolled out an Alexa-enabled voice-powered shopping feature for the Android users in India in a bid to find new ways to engage with customers. The feature that is being rolled out for the Android users in India will be available in English.

The new feature introduced by Amazon will allow users to browse products and add items to cart simply giving a command to Alexa. The feature is yet to be rolled out for the iOS users in India.

As we brought this functionality to Indian customers, we built custom functionality to cater to India's unique requirements. We built this keeping the Indian customer at the centre, optimizing for myriad accents and products relevant to the Indian customer, TechCrunch quoted an Amazon spokesperson as saying.

The voice command feature is available for Amazon Prime and non-Prime users and will be available on devices running Android OS 5.1 and above In order to use the new feature, the users are advised to upgrade to the latest version of Amazon and will further allow the app to access phone's microphone. The users will have to make the changes in settings because if the permission is not given to the app, Alexa will not work on the phone.

The new feature will allow customers to search items on Amazon. For instance, you can say, Alexa, show me Apple iPhones and it will open the page depicting Apple iPhones. You can also give commands like Alexa, add shoes to my cart and Alexa, proceed to checkout. However, you will have to manually enter the payments detail and you totally should not expect Alexa to know and or rather fill in your card details.

Once you have made the payment, you can also track your package using Alexa. For example, just say Alexa, where is my product? Or Alexa, when am I going to receive my product? and it will give you the exact shipment details.

It is also important to note that the voice-command feature powered by Alexa will also work in the Amazon Music app, Amazon Prime etc. The process to make it work is same. You just have to begin your sentence with Alexa and give the command.

Earlier, the voice-command feature was made available to the Alexa app. The users were required to download the Alexa app from the play store to make it work.