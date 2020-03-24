Now Amazon Prime Video will allow users to create six profiles

Highlights Amazon Prime users can now create multiple profiles for a single account.

One of the most popular streaming apps, Amazon Prime Video has introduced a new feature for its users that was already available for Netflix users. Amazon Prime users can now create multiple profiles for a single account. Gadget 360 and XDA developers have reported that now users can add five profiles to the Prime account other than the primary profile. This means that you will no longer share what you have watched with your family members or friends as there will be a separate profile.

For instance, if you are a Bollywood movie buff but the friend you share your account with is a hardcore Hollywood movie fan, under this profiles feature by Amazon Prime, you and your friend will have a separate set of recommendations and there won't be any mishmash of interests.

Prime Video allows you to create and manage multiple profiles within your account with content personalized separately to each profile. Each profile will have separate recommendations, watch history, season progress and watch list based on individual profile activity. You can have up to six user profiles (1 default primary profile + 5 additional profiles either adult or kids) within Prime Video on a single Amazon account, the Amazon Prime support page read.

However, there's a fair chance that you would not get to see the Profile Picker when you access your Prime Video app through phone, laptop or firestick because the service is currently available in selected countries only.

The feature was provided by other streaming apps like Netflix and Hulu. Netflix allows users to have five profiles while Hulu lets allow six profiles other than primary profile.

The Profile Picker feature is really beneficial at a time when the entire globe is in Quarantine due to the coronavirus outbreak. Working professionals across the globe have been asked to work from home and even the schools-colleges have been shut.

On a related note, Netflix and Youtube had announced that they will reduce the quality of their streams in Europe to control bandwidth load that servers are currently facing due to the coronavirus pandemic. Netflix has said that it will lower the bit rate of all its video streams for 30 days. The company hopes that this move "will reduce Netflix traffic on European networks by around 25% while also ensuring a good quality service for our members."

YouTube, on the other hand, has also promised a similar measure, will also reduce the bit rate of all the video streams for 30 days at least, post which there will be a review of the situation to figure out the future course of action.