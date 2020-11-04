Now Amazon will help you book your gas cylinders

Highlights Amazon has partnered with HP Gas to let users book gas cylinders.

Amazon India has partnered with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited to make it easier for customers to book and pay for their HP Gas cylinder refill. Yes, you read that, you will no longer have to make bookings through IVR, you can do it simply through the Amazon website. Users can go to the Amazon Pay tab on their Amazon website/app book the cylinder and pay using any digital mode such as UPI, Credit Cards, Debit Cards, and Net-banking.

Talking about the collaboration, Mahendra Nerurkar, CEO, Amazon Pay, "As part of our commitment to our customers, we are constantly innovating and creating new experiences to make digital payments seamless across a variety of use cases. Most of the customers prefer to pay via cash for their LPG cylinder. Our partnership with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited will simplify the booking and payment experience for cooking gas and benefit millions of consumers."

It is important to note that only the HP Gas subscribers can book their gas cylinders using Amazon. Customers can also use their Alexa-enabled devices including Echo, Fire TV Stick or any third-party speaker with Alexa Built-in to book a gas cylinder. Users can simply say "Alexa, book my HP GAS cylinder" and their work will be done. However, to use the feature you will first have to register your

HP GAS mobile number/LPG ID to the Amazon account. Alexa will then deduct the amount

Elaborating on the feature, Amazon said in a statement, "Alexa will retrieve the amount against the registered HP GAS mobile number/LPG ID linked to the Amazon account for existing Amazon Pay users and ask for customer confirmation before processing the payment. HP GAS customers will now be able to use the simplicity of voice for zero-touch booking and end-to-end payment of LPG cylinders. From 4-5 clicks on touch interfaces to placing an order, Amazon Pay customers can now complete their transaction in less than 30-seconds with zero-clicks and just three voice commands to Alexa."

In order to book a gas, users can click on the 'LPG' category under the Amazon Pay tab or "Pay Bills" tab on the homepage. Post which, they will have to enter their HP GAS registered mobile number or 17 - digit LPG ID to get the refill charges against the Booking ID. Once the booking has been made, users will get confirmation on SMS along with the details of the distributors. Once you have saved the details, you would not have to enter it every time you make payment. If you are making payment through Amazon Pay, you could get a cashback of up to Rs 50.

Talking about the partnership with Amazon, Rakesh Misri, Director Marketing, HPCL said, "HPCL has always been a pioneer in digitally transforming all aspects of marketing, including LPG marketing in the country. Anticipating the latent needs of the customers and meeting them with continuous and sustainable improvements has been focal in delivering happiness to our customers. Our partnership with Amazon to facilitate HP GAS booking and payment online is another step towards bettering customer experience and furthering the Digital India initiative."