Now more iOS users will get voice tweets feature

Highlights Twitter is rolling out voice tweet feature for more iOS users.

The micro-blogging site had started testing the feature in June.

Twitter is also working on transcribing the tweets for people with disabilities.

Announcing the new feature, Twitter wrote on its official handle, "We're rolling out voice Tweets to more of you on iOS so we can keep learning about how people use audio. Since introducing the feature in June, we've taken your feedback seriously and are working to have transcription available to make voice Tweets more accessible. Transcription for audio and video is part of our larger plan to make Twitter accessible for everyone across all features, both existing and new."

iPhone users will find the option of posting the voice tweets in the compose box. The users can tap on the voice tweet option, record a voice tweet, and post it. The tweet will appear on the feed just like text tweets do, followers can simply click on the voice tweets to play it.

Along with it, Twitter is also working on transcribing the tweets for people with disabilities after facing criticism for not having an accessibility feature for all users.

"Testing voice Tweets earlier this summer made us realize how much work we still need to do as a company, and we made a commitment to make Twitter more inclusive for the disabled community creating a dedicated team to focus on greater accessibility, tooling, and advocacy across all of our products," Kayvon Beykpour, Twitter Product Lead, said in the blog.