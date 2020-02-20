Highlights Twitter has got a new Continue Thread option

The feature is slowly rolling out

The feature allows users to link multiple tweets

Twitter users on many occasions have complained of not getting enough space to express their opinions. Following which the word limit was minutely increased by the micro-blogging site. Furthermore, Twitter was never a platform that would allow users to write a longish piece, it was designed for users to keep their opinion short and crisp.

However, for people who were never happy with 280 character limit and always wanted to write more and express more, you now have the option to link your tweets. Twitter has introduced a Continue Thread option that will allow users to link their tweets and or write in continuation without having to hit the compose tweet option every time.

Although most of the times you can sum-up your opinion in 280 words, sometimes you do have a long story to narrate or express a view that would definitely not fit in 280 words. So in those cases, you can definitely use the Continue thread option.

So how exactly does it work?

When you compose a tweet, select the tweet that you would want to link the new tweet to and tap the continue thread button. You can also use this feature to add tweets to any of your existing tweets irrespective of the year and time it was tweeted. Although Twitter had provided an option to add a thread to the new tweets long ago, this feature allows users to add tweets to any of the existing tweets.

So for instance, if you wrote a complaint about a product on Twitter and your complaint was addressed and the error was rectified, you always have the option of adding a new tweet to the old one confirming that the case was closed and your queries were addressed. Similarly, if you are narrating an ordeal and you seek an answer from the authorities like the police or any other important governing bodies and you have got an apt response from them, it would be feasible if you add new tweet stating that the case was addressed. So that the tweet will not be used or reproduced in any other way as some people do tend to dig out old tweets to file new complaints.

The feature is slowly rolling out and in case you are unable to use it in your phone, you will have to update to the latest version of Twitter. Don't shoot complains if you don't see the feature, keeping checking the app and you will find it gradually.