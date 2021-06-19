Now users will start seeing ads in between Instagram Reels

Highlights Instagram said that it will roll out ads in Reels access the globe.

Instagram's answer to TikTok, Reels is now getting ads. The Facebook-owned company said that it will roll out ads in Reels access the globe. The ads will appear just like any Reels and would last for 30 seconds. The company says that the ads will help businesses reach greater audiences, allowing people to discover new content from brands and creators. While this might be great news for the businesses, not sure how comfortable users will be about seeing ads in between the Reels.

Instagram in its blog said that the ads will be full screen and vertical, similar to ads in Stories. They will appear in between individual Reels. The ads will loop and can last for up to 30 seconds like normal Reels. Users can comment, like and share the ads if they wish to.

"Reels is the best place on Instagram to reach people who don't follow you and a growing global stage where brands and creators can be discovered by anyone. These ads will help businesses reach greater audiences, allowing people to discover inspiring new content from brands and creators," the company said in a blog.

Reels ads will appear in the Reels tab, Reels in Stories, Reels in Explore and Reels in your feed. "We see Reels as a great way for people to discover new content on Instagram, and so ads are a natural fit. Brands of all sizes can take advantage of this new creative format in an environment where people are already being entertained," said Justin Osofsky, Instagram Chief Operating Officer

However, if you don't like seeing the ad on Reels, you can skip the ad or tap on the menu to hide or report it. This is applicable to individual ads, you do not have the control to stop ads in your Reels altogether.

Instagram Reels is similar to TikTok in many ways. It lets users post short videos, edit and add songs to make it more dramatic. Instagram shows you Reels of people who you do not follow or are not required to follow. The Reels are shown to you on the basis of your interest or the topics you follow. Sometimes the Reels that are getting a lot of traction on the app or are being shared by a lot of people are up by Instagram.