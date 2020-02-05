Nubia's 80W fast charging tech teased, could arrive on upcoming Red Magic 5G

Highlights Nubia Red Magic 5G will take smartphone gaming to the next level.

The smartphone is confirmed to come with 80W fast charging tech.

Red Magic 5G is expected to be unveiled at the MWC 2020.

While 5G is slowing becoming a mainstay for flagship phones, there are other features and technologies that phone makers are heavily relying on to promote their products. Chinese smartphone company Nubia is now coming up with 80W fast charging technology for its smartphones. The charging technology will debut on Nubia's upcoming 5G phone, Red Magic 5G that is likely to be unveiled at the MWC 2020. The company has also shared key information on how the 80W fast charging technology will work.

Nubia's 80W fast charging technology has been teased on Weibo by the company co-founder and CEO, Ni Fei, spotted first by GizmoChina. The Weibo post carries an image that shows off the charging prowess of the Red Magic 5G. The charging uses a voltage of 8.4 Volts at a current of 9.6 Ampere, as seen in the photo. However, neither the photo nor the announcement by Fei reveals what battery technology has been used.

Additionally, Fei has shared that the Red Magic 5G will come with 'air-cooled fast charging solution'. He mentioned that the charging solution will use the device's in-built cooling fan to prevent the phone from overheating while fast charging. The process will be helpful in dissipating the heat generated while charging to minimise charging times and improve the battery's health.

A few many teasers by Fei also reveal the features of Red Magic 5G one by one. He has also confirmed that the Red Magic 5G will have up to 16GB of RAM. Fei also shared the camera samples from the Red Magic 5G that shows the level of detailing in the photos. Although the photo does not reveal the camera specifics, a report claims the Red Magic 5G packs a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 main sensor at the back as one of the three snappers. The details about the other two cameras at the back are not known as of now.

The Red Magic 5G is also confirmed to pack a display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. Nubia is known for its gaming phones, which makes the refresh rate on the upcoming phone one of the highlighted features. And, of course, the device will support dual-mode 5G natively but the information on the device processor is not out. We assume it is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC that comes with the X55 5G modem.

The Nubia Red Magic 5G is expected to be announced at the MWC 2020.