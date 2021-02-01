Nvidia GeForce Now available on Apple M1 Macs and Chrome browser

Highlights Nvidia has rolled out GeForce Now support for Apple M1 Macs.

The GeForce Now service will also be available through the Chrome browser.

GeForce Now takes on Google Stadia game streaming service.

Nvidia's Geforce Now is one of the most popular game streaming services available in the market right now. And now, it has added official support for the Chrome web browser and M1 Macs in beta.

With Chrome support, users will now be able to simply jump in and enjoy game streaming on the devices with the help of the browser. However, as spotted by XDA Developers, Nvidia has clarified that only Windows and macOS systems are officially supported with the browser for now so you can't attempt to play it on your phones.

While this will be good news for Mac M1 users, theoretically, this would mean that anyone with a Chrome browser can now simply go to GeForce Now's website and start playing some really high-end games without any troubles. For the new M1 Mac users, there's a dedicated app that first needs to be installed to use the service smoothly. Nvidia's has also suggested some other changes to users to help the service run smoothly. These include the creation of dedicated shortcuts for games.

Currently, the service is available in select regions. In 2020, this cloud-based game streaming service which takes on Google Stadia had gone out of beta in North America and Europe. Much like other game streaming services, the platform uses its GeForce graphics cards to power gaming on personal computers, android phones and Shield TVs.

Interestingly, the service has been available since then for users by offering them a Founders version at $4.99 (roughly Rs. 350) per month alongside a free tier. This is significantly cheaper than Google Stadia which also brings 4K streaming with itself but at $9.99 per month.

However, unlike Stadia, GeForce Now doesn't bring any games with its subscription service but allows users to basically play their library of games anywhere if they have subscribed to GeForce Now. For now, the service remains available to limited areas and requires users to possess a fast internet connection and to not be too away from Nvidia's servers to be able to ensure low latency for gaming.

The company currently has nine data centers in North America, and six in Europe which it claims can reach 80 percent of broadband homes within 20 milliseconds. This speed, it claims, should be good enough for achieving 10ms round-trip latency with its partners in Tokyo, (SoftBank), Seoul (LG U+), and Moscow (GFN.ru), some of which are still in testing.

The company recommends a 15 Mbps connection or better, 30 Mbps for 1080p60 streaming, and 50 Mbps for the best experience. The service, however, has no 4K option as of now, and should require faster internet connections for when 4K is finally made available to gamers.

