Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards launched at Computex 2021

Nvidia launched its most powerful desktop graphics card, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, at the ongoing Computex 2021. The new Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti desktop graphics card is 50 per cent faster than the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, while the performance bump from the regular GeForce RTX 3080 is also big, thanks to an improved VRAM that will allow users to play the latest AAA games. This one is for the fanatics who want the raw power to play some highly advanced games, but, those who do not desire as much ambition, may go for the slightly less powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, which is still much better than the GeForce RTX 3070.

The biggest improvement here involves up to 1.5 times better performance over the last generation, and this is going to be crucial when playing some of the latest games. Both Steam and Microsoft Store feature high-end games that support the latest graphics technology. Of course, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti support ray-tracing, DLSS, and Reflex latency tuning.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti has a clock speed of up to 1.67GHz and features 10,240 CUDA cores and 80 GPU clusters. The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, on the other hand, comes with a boost clock speed of 1.77GHz along with 6,144 CUDA cores and 48 RT cores. There are second-generation RT cores and third-gen Tensor cores on both new graphics cards. The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti supports 12GB of GDDR6X VRAM with a 384-bit interface, while the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti has 8GB of VRAM on a 256-bit bus. The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti uses 350W of power while the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti consumes up to 220W, according to Nvidia.

Nvidia announced the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition will cost Rs 1,22,000 in India and $1,199 in the US before taxes, whereas the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Founders Edition will cost Rs 61,000 in India and $599 in the US sans taxes. The former goes on sale starting June 3 while the other one will be available from June 10.

Nvidia said that the two new graphics cards will be limited editions, which means they are not going to be available in large quantities. While the company did not specify why that is, the global chip crisis is probably looming over the availability of the new graphics cards. And that is also why they will end up being available at much higher prices. OEM partners such as Asus, Gigabyte, Zotac, MSI, Gainward, Inno3D, Galax, and Palit are likely to announce their models for the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti soon.