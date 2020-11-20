Nvidia is bringing Fortnite and other GeForce Now cloud games to iPhones via Safari

Highlights Nvidia is bringing GeForce Now to iOS via Safari.

Nvidia has announced that it's bringing GeForce Now game streaming service to iOS. Interestingly, however, it's not bringing the service through the App Store because it doesn't adhere to Apple's guidelines. The company has instead chosen to use Safari for extending the service to its users on iOS.

For now, the service is being launched as a beta, so there could be a few bugs here and there. However, in terms of functionality, the company promises pretty much everything with most Bluetooth controllers slated to work with the service, including the DualShock 4 and Xbox One-generation pads. For now, the company hasn't tested the DualSense or Xbox Series controllers, however, it says the latter should work as it's only slightly different from the Xbox One controller.

But while all these controllers are expected to work, the company hasn't been able to make mouse and keyboard work with the service. Explaining the reason behind this, Phil Eisler, general manager for GeForce Now, said, "At the moment, with the way WebRTC works through the browser, we're not able to make the mouse functional. So you do have to play with a gamepad."

As such, the games designed to work with mouse and keyboard won't be available in Safari. But apart from that pretty much the whole library is available for users on iOS accessing the service through the Safari browser, including Fortnite. However, NVIDIA has said that the game won't be available from the start as the company is working on a special touch-friendly version for the game.

"Alongside the amazing team at Epic Games, we're working to enable a touch-friendly version of Fortnite, which will delay the availability of the game. While the GeForce NOW library is best experienced on mobile with a gamepad, touch is how over 100 million Fortnite gamers have built, battled, and danced their way to Victory Royale," Eisler explained in the blogpost.

For now, there are more than 750 PC games are now Game Ready on GeForce Now, with weekly additions that continue to expand the library. Nvidia has announced that the service will soon connect with GOG, giving members access to even more games in their library. The first GOG.com games that the company anticipates supporting are CD PROJEKT RED's Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.