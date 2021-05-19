Nvidia restricts the use of its gaming chips for cryptocurrency mining

Highlights Nvidia has announced that its GeForce RTX series graphics cards will now have reduced cryptocurrency mining capabilities.

The GPU units have seen an increased use for cryptocurrency mining over the past few months.

The increased demand due to crypto mining is leaving gamers devoid of a chance to buy the new Nvidia GPUs.

Nvidia has announced that it is limiting the capabilities of its latest RTX 30 series graphics cards such that they can't be used for cryptocurrency mining. The move comes amid the shortage of graphic card units for the company's major consumer base of gamers.

The US-based graphics chip maker has announced that its GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3070, and RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards will have reduced cryptocurrency mining capabilities. Prior to this, Nvidia imposed a similar restriction on its budget offering RTX 3060.

Nvidia stated that the move is deliberate and will cut back on the cards' ability to perform calculations for validating transactions on the Ethereum network. The decision highlights how cryptocurrency miners have turned to gaming chipsets for carrying out mining operations.

The company noted how its video gaming cards can be easily adapted for mining Ether over Bitcoin. Since Ethereum has seen substantial growth in the market since the start of the year, such repurposed GPUs are even more in demand by miners of the cryptocurrency.

Cryptocurrency mining essentially involves maintaining the crypto transaction ledger. This is done by solving complex mathematical problems, usually on heavy processing units. Miners get some amount of cryptocurrency in return for solving these problems.

Even though the demand because of crypto mining has led to a surge in profits for Nvidia, the company faced a dilemma because of its obligations to its gamer community. Video gamers, who had long been waiting for its graphics cards, were unable to purchase the new units when they were launched earlier this year.

A report by Financial Times points out that Nvidia's earnings are also increasingly being tied up with the cryptocurrency market with its new user base. As and when the market falls or rises, the demand for its products dwindles.

For now, Nvidia is clear on its stand to cater to the two user bases separately. It launched its Cryptocurrency Mining Processors earlier this year dedicated to crypto mining. With its latest step, it asks the miners to stick to those for their demands and leave its gaming offerings alone.