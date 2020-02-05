Nvidia's game streaming service, GeForce Now out of beta, to rival Google Stadia

Highlights GeForce Now has been launched as a competitor to Google Stadia

The game streaming space appears to finally be heating up, with Nvidia now jumping in the ring with its GeForce Now game streaming service. The chipmaker has opened for membership its cloud-based game streaming service which will take on Google's Stadia in North America and Europe.

Much like other game streaming services, the platform uses its GeForce graphics cards to power gaming on personal computers, android phones and Shield TVs.

Interestingly, the service had been available in beta for a few years now, however, it has now gone live for users by offering them a Founders version at $4.99 (roughly Rs. 350) per month alongside a free tier. This is significantly cheaper than Google Stadia which also brings 4K streaming with itself, but at $9.99 per month. GeForce Now will also compete with Microsoft's Project xCloud that is likely to be launched later in the year.

Another area where GeForce Now appears to be different than Stadia is when it comes to gaming titles. The platform doesn't bring any games with its subscription service, but allows users to basically play their library of games anywhere if they have subscribed to GeForce Now.

For now, the service remains available to limited areas and requires users to possess a fast internet connection, and to not be too away from Nvidia's servers to be able to ensure low latency for gaming.

The company currently has nine data centers in North America, and six in Europe which it claims can reach 80 percent of broadband homes within 20 milliseconds. This speed, it claims, should be good enough for achieving 10ms round-trip latency with its partners in Tokyo, (SoftBank), Seoul (LG U+), and Moscow (GFN.ru), some of which are still in testing.

The company recommends a 15 Mbps connection or better, 30 Mbps for 1080p60 streaming, and 50 Mbps for the best experience. The service, however, has no 4K option as of now, and should require faster internet connections for when 4K is finally made available to gamers.