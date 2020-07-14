Official Pixel 4a renders shared by Google: Here is how the phone will look

Highlights Pixel 4a renders have been shared by Google

Google's upcoming mid-range warrior, the Pixel 4a, has long been in the works. The phone was initially scheduled to launch almost two months ago, but several delays on, we still await the launch of Google's next phone which is now expected to not become nuts and bolts reality before August-Septemeber.

While the delays have kept fans waiting, they have also given leaksters the time to reveal every possible information about the device. However, now even Google appears to have joined in the fun, hinting that we could actually be much closer to announcements than what we have been made to believe. In the latest on the Pixel 4a, an official render of the device has appeared on the Google Store ahead of launch.

The render reveals some interesting information about the device, with the Google Pixel 4a model shown in black with a green power button. It reveals interesting design information and even shows off the phone's front-facing camera, as well as its single-camera design on the back -- something we've previously seen on the Pixel 4. There's also a speaker grill on top and a fingerprint sensor on the back.

As mentioned above, the Google Pixel 4a is a highly anticipated device, one which is set to be launched in the coming weeks or months. The phone will be a strictly mid-range device, one that would attempt to build on the solid performance of the Pixel 3a from last year.

As far as specifications go, most leaks point towards one thing: The Pixel 4a will be a mid-range device at best. All of the recent leaks claim the Pixel 4a could be powered by a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone is likely to feature a 5.81-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz.



To keep the phone running, Google is tipped to equip the Pixel 4a with a 3,080mAh battery with support for 18W USB Type-C fast charging. However, the phone will miss out on wireless charging. The Pixel 4a is tipped to be a feature-rich phone. The phone could get a capacitive fingerprint scanner at the back instead of Face Unlock. Apart from this, the Pixel 4a should get the Now Playing feature and the new Google Assistant. And considering it's a Pixel smartphone, Google should also bring some of its most loved camera features to the device.