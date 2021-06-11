OkCupid will now let your matches know that you are vaccinated, feature out in India

Highlights Popular dating app OkCupid has become the first dating app in India to introduce vaccination badges.

OkCupid will now add I am vaccinated badge to your profile if you are fully vaccinated.

The company believes that it would make users make informed choices about their dating lives.

Popular dating app OkCupid has become the first dating app in India to introduce vaccination badges. Dating apps like Tinder and Bumble have already started rolling out vaccination badges in the United States, primary to encourage people to take the COVID-19 vaccine. However, none of the apps had launched the feature in India. OkCupid will now add "I am vaccinated" badge to your profile if you are fully vaccinated. The company believes that it would make users make informed choices about their dating lives.

Talking adding vaccination badges to profiles, Anukool Kumar, Marketing Director at OkCupid says, "OkCupid has always been a platform which empowers users to find their kind of a partner based on shared interests, quirks and beliefs, as love is best experienced with a partner on the same wavelength. With over 3000 questions at the heart of the product, and more added in a timely manner, we ensure all relevant subjects that matter most to millennial Indians are addressed by the app. With vaccination being the most important point of conversation today, we felt a responsibility to help daters who have gotten vaccinated or want to get the vaccine match with others who believe the same as it is a matter of health and safety. Hence, to make it easier for our users to find a potential match who believes in the benefit of getting vaccinated, we introduced the 'I'm vaccinated' badge and stack as an endeavour to help people make informed decisions, especially in their search for love."

OkCupid reported that they witnessed an increase in conversation among users about COVID-19 vaccination ever since the government rolled out the third phase of vaccination that includes people aged between 18 and 45. In order to get the vaccination badge, a user will have to declare their vaccination status on the app. The company is hoping that adding vaccination badges would result in a 35 per cent increase in match rate with others who are either vaccinated or getting vaccinated soon. Users may have to submit necessary documents to confirm their vaccination status.

Additionally, OkCupid will also provide information about which vaccine to take and how to book the slot. There is information on the precautions that one needs to take at the vaccination centre. Needless to say, mass vaccination is the only way to stop the spread of COVID-19. It may not prevent people from contracting the disease, but it would reduce the mortality rate. Vaccinated individuals have negligible chances of getting hospitalised, the reports claim.