Ola will now let users make payments through PhonePe: Here is how

Highlights Ola would now allow its users to make payment through the digital payments platform, PhonePe.

Ola on Tuesday announced that it has partnered with PhonePe to enable payments on the app.

Ola wants to provide a variety of payment options to choose from for all its users.

Ola has now added yet another payment platform to its app. The ride-hailing giant would now allow its users to make payment through the digital payments platform, PhonePe. Ola on Tuesday announced that it has partnered with PhonePe to enable payments on the app.

In a bid to encourage cashless payments to keep the coronavirus at bay, Ola partnered with PhonePe so that it would be easier for users to simply link their PhonePe account and complete the payments process. Ola wants to provide a variety of payment options to choose from for all its users, while it already has Google Pay and Paytm integration, it has also roped in PhonePe.

Taking about the partnership, Anand Subramanian, Spokesperson at Ola, said,"As we navigate through the pandemic, we have noticed a significant increase in the adoption of digital payment solutions. With commute being one of the largest spend categories for customers, we wanted to encourage this shift through value-added services to ensure them superlative as well as safe mobility experiences. As PhonePe continues to drive digital payment adoption across the country, we are excited to partner with them to drive this seismic change that will enable us to move a step closer to becoming a Digital India."

Users can link their PhonePe account with Ola by entering their phone number and all the other details.

Commenting on the collaboration with Ola, Ankit Gaur, Director, Business Development at PhonePe, said, "Facilitating safe contactless payments is of paramount importance during these tough times. We are excited to partner with Ola, India's leading mobility services provider, to enable a seamless and convenient payment experience for our customers. This partnership will be a key enabler to drive India's digital payment ecosystem."

As a part of their introductory offer, Ola users can get a cashback of Rs 200 on the first two rides if they make the payment through the PhonePe app.

For the unversed, Ola also has its own digital payments platform called the OlaMoney, which enables users to make payments through the app and even perform phone recharges and other recharges through the app.

Ola and other ride-hailing companies had resumed services after the lockdown was lifted in India. The company had announced a set of guidelines for its riders and driver-partners, both the rider and drivers are required to wear masks during the ride. Many other precautionary measures have also been taken by the company to make the ride safe for the driver-partners and the riders.