Olympus confirms transfer of imaging business to Japan Industrial Partners

This is in the month of July, 2020, when we reported that Olympus is selling its camera business to Japan Industrial Partners (JIP). Olympus is a Japanese camera maker who decided to sell-off its imaging division after three years of consecutive loss. Also, there was no ray of hope post the coronavirus crunch. So, the company announced to exit the camera market and peddle its imaging division to JIP.

In a latest report, Olympus has finalized the sale of its imaging division to JIP effective January 1, 2021. The company, in an official press release, states that the transfer of the imaging business to JIP has concluded. This has been done on the basis of an agreement signed by both the parties on September 30, 2020.

JIP engulfed the new business under the OM Digital Solutions brand name. The company will carry on with the business operations from its Japan office. The Research and Development as well as Sales department will be relocated to the OM Digital Solutions Company building in Takakura Machi, Hachioji-shi, Tokyo. Whereas, the equipment production will take place at factories in Dong Nai Province, Vietnam.

"The Imaging business has been at the heart of Olympus since the launch of our first camera, the Semi-Olympus I in 1936, so I am delighted that it will continue to develop and thrive under OM Digital Solutions Corporation," said Yasuo Takeuchi, President and CEO of Olympus Corporation.

For the newer OM Digital Solutions, Shigemi Sugimoto has been appointed as the CEO. Sugimoto is the former Executive at Olympus.

After quitting from the camera market, Olympus will focus on laying out medical equipment like endoscopes. "Following the transfer of the Imaging business, Olympus will concentrate on Medical and Scientific Solutions, in our ongoing efforts to become a global medtech company which offers products and services to make people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling," said Takeuchi.

For the unversed, JIP is the same company which bought Sony's VAIO computer business. Now, OM Digital Solutions, which is a corporation under JIP, will take over the camera business from Olympus. The OM Digital Solutions plans to unveil its new website that features Olympus products on January 5, 2020.