Olympus promises more cameras, other new products in near future

Highlights Olympus/ OM Digital Solutions may release new cameras very soon.

But nobody knows what these new products look like.

But yes, the company has a lot of plans with OM Digital Solutions.

Olympus is a Japanese camera maker which transferred its imaging division to Japan Industrial Partners (JIP) early this year. The new entity is known by the name OM Digital Solutions. Since the takeover, OM Digital Solutions has been promising to announce new products. But such press statements are not enough to woo users. The company certainly needs to confirm the upcoming imaging products.

So far, there is no confirmation on the new products from the brand. But the company has recently published an article on Olympus website (not on OM Digital Solutions website, which is actually strange). The article states that Olympus' history and heritage are the reasons to trust the brand to continue to innovate and release new products.

"In the 1950's, Developer Yoshihisa Maitani completed a prototype of a half-sized camera as a research theme for educating new design staff. This was the prototype of the Olympus PEN," article reads.

"Maitani went to the Lens Design Department and requested the best lens, not inferior to the Leica Tessar type. With no cost restrictions, the lens design personnel agreed with the thoughts of Maitani, and decided to pursue an excellent lens without sparing any cost. They were delighted to take on the challenge, resulting in the various D Zuiko lenses. The business model of being incredibly fussy about lens development became the basis for providing high image quality with a small system going forward."

If OM Digital Solutions decides to repeat the history, then the company has potential to release some interesting imaging products in the future. The article confirms, "Olympus has a long standing reputation for originality. OM Digital Solutions has inherited this value and will continue to develop products and technologies that do not yet exist in the market."

"The Zuiko lens, which was born from the spirit of originality, is best represented by the M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-400mm F4.5 TC1.25x IS PRO, a new lens equipped with extraordinary super telephoto performance, yet a compact, lightweight design of less than 1.9 kg., launched at the end of 2020. It offers unprecedented mobility for those who require a long lens with high optical performance."

It is undeniably true that the company has a lot of plans with OM Digital Solutions but the plans should also have an action call. Otherwise, it won't take too long for users to think that such press statements are nothing but a mere piece of fiction.