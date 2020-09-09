One Airtel postpaid plans at Rs 1499, Rs 1999 to offer unlimited data

Highlights One Airtel postpaid plans at Rs 1499 and Rs 1999 will now offer unlimited data.

One Airtel postpaid plan at Rs 1499 gives 2 postpaid connections, unlimited calls for 1 regular SIM, and 1 free add-on SIM.

One Airtel postpaid plan at Rs 1999 gives 3 postpaid connections, unlimited calls for 1 regular SIM, and 2 free add-on SIMs.

One Airtel postpaid plans that allow users to combine multiple connections and services like mobile, broadband, and DTH services under one bill will now offer unlimited data. While benefits of the plans remain unchanged, it will give unlimited data on Rs 1499 and Rs 1999 One Airtel plans. The development was first noted by Only Tech and comes shortly after Airtel announced unlimited internet with all Airtel XStream broadband plans. Here, unlimited means with a CUP limit of 3333 GB.

Earlier One Airtel Plans at Rs 1499 and Rs 1999 offered data at a cap of 300GB. If users wanted unlimited data, they had to top up with a Rs 299 unlimited voucher.

Let's look at what these plans have to offer:



One Airtel Rs 1499 plan: This plan combines Fibre to the home (FTTH) broadband and postpaid mobile services under one bill. This plan offers 2 postpaid connections offering 75GB data, unlimited calls for 1 regular SIM, and 1 free add-on SIMs. It also offers fiber and landline services with unlimited internet at 200 Mbps speed. The customers also get a 1-year subscription of Amazon Prime Video and Airtel Xstream. This plan offers landline services across India.

One Airtel Rs 1999 plan: This plan combines four services in one bill including mobile, DTH, fiber, and landline connection. This plan offers 3 postpaid connections giving 75GB data, unlimited calls for 1 regular SIM, and 2 free add-on SIMs. Customers can add TV channels worth up to Rs 424 in the plan with Airtel Xstream Box available at a refundable security deposit of Rs 1500. It also offers fiber and landline services with unlimited internet at 200 Mbps speed. The customers also get a 1-year subscription of Amazon Prime Video and Airtel Xstream.

Airtel Postpaid Rs 1599 plan: This postpaid plan by Airtel is also offering unlimited data with local and STD calls. The plan offers 1 regular SIM and 1 free family add-on. OTT offers include a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime and Airtel XStream.



Airtel has launched new XStream Fiber bundles to give unlimited internet (3333GB) on all broadband plans. The plans are live on Airtel website as well as the Airtel Thanks app and start at Rs 499. The plans are live on Airtel website as well as the Airtel Thanks app and start at Rs 499. Currently, Airtel is upgrading its existing customers to new plans. The RS 499 broadband plan by Airtel XStream Fiber offers unlimited internet and calling and comes with a high speed up to 40 Mbps.

Airtel XStream Fiber will have an FUP limit of 3333GB for all plans after which the speed will be reduced to 1,024Kbps. As per Airtel, all the plans will include Airtel Xstream 4k TV Box along with 10,000+ movies, shows and original series from 7 OTT apps and 5 Studios. The 4K TV box comes with a security deposit of Rs 1500.