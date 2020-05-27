OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Android 10-based OxygenOS update: Here are all the new features

Highlights OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T are getting a new Android 10-based Oxygen OS update

The new update brings camera and visual upgrades

The two phones were launched back in 2017

OnePlus is among the biggest smartphone brands in India, and its success has been built on not just its newer flagships, but the goodwill earned from the legacy devices such as OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T. Launched in 2017, these devices were quite popular at the time and were bought by hundreds of thousands of users.

And now, in a bid to do justice to these buyers and to its fan community in general, the company has announced via its forums today, that they will be bringing Android 10 to these devices in line with their community's expectations.

In the post, the company has shared information about the update and all the new UI changes Android 10 will be bringing with itself to the phones.

Changelog: OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T

System

Upgraded to Android 10

Brand new UI design

Enhanced location permissions for privacy

New customization feature in the Settings allowing you to choose icon shapes to be displayed in the Quick Settings

Game Space

New Game Space feature now add all your favorite games in one place for easier access and better gaming experience

Message

Now possible to block spam by keywords for Message (Messages - Spam - Settings -Blocking settings)

Gestures (OnePlus 5T Only)

Removed back gesture from the bottom of the screen

Added back gesture on the left and right side of the phone

Added a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps

Camera

Electronic image stabilization currently under optimization and will be pushed in later stabler versions. Please stay tuned.

OnePlus has announced that the software will be distributed to users via an OTA update which will have a staged rollout. Initially, the OTA will be received by a limited number of users today and will then have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs.

While the two phones are getting this new Oxygen OS update built on the Android 10 platform, it cannot be ignored that this probably will be the last major OS upgrade for the OnePlus 5 series.