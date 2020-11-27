OnePlus 6, 6T get OxygenOS 10.3.7 update with November patch, new game space features and more

Highlights OnePlus 6,6T are getting new OxygenOS updates.

The two phones are being updated to the 10.3.7 update.

The new version of OxygenOS brings updates to Game Space and more.

OnePlus is known for updating its phones even late in their product life cycles. And the latest proof of this are the OnePlus 6 and 6T smartphones which are now getting a new OxygenOS 10.3.7 update which adds some new features and also updates the phone to the November 2020 security patch.

The company announced the new software through its official OnePlus Forums, where it revealed that the OxygenOS 10.3.7 patch will add important tweaks to the phone including the popular Game Space feature. Additionally, this stable update also includes a new option to hide silent notifications within the status bar while also fixing some issues with screenshots.

The most interesting among the additions appear to be the Game Space changes coming to the OnePlus 6 and 6T. These promise to substantially enhance the gaming experience on the phone, by bringing in features such as the functionality to send quick replies when using WhatsApp, while in-game. There is also now the ability for the phone to open the messaging app in a small window that can be enabled when swiping from the upper right and left corners. There's also a mis-touch prevention feature to help users while playing certain mobile FPS titles.

The update is a stable one and is being shared with users over the air. As for the size of the update, it is 220MB. Here's the full changelog for the new update.

System

Newly added "Hide silent notifications in status bar" feature to filter unimportant notifications, making the app notification management easier (Route: Settings>Apps & Notifications> Notifications> Advanced> Hide silent notifications in status bar.)

Fixed the small probability issue that Screenshot may fail

Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.11

Improved system stability and fixed general bugs

Game Space