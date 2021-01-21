OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro get Android 11-based OxygenOS open beta update: Here are the new features

Highlights Open beta update has been released for OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro.

The new update offers a number of new features.

It also updates the two phones to Android 11.

The wait has been long, but after months OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro owners are now finally getting OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 on their phones. OnePlus has finally released an Open Beta build for the two phones which brings them up to the new software version.

The release was made official by the company through its forums where it also released the changelog and steps on how to install it. The new software update comes on the heels of other devices from the company also being updated, and such like other devices like the OnePlus Nord, offers a number of new features.

With the update, there's now access to a new user interface, reworked camera UI and and access to new camera features. However, before you go ahead and install the beta update, it will be prudent to know that OnePlus has listed some known issues with it. These include an increase in power consumption, audio Bluetooth devices occasionally not playing sounds, and a lag in brightness adjustment in some cases. Yet, if you're comfortable with the update, here's what it offers.

System

Update to OxygenOS 11 version.

Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details.

Optimized the stability of some third-party applications and improved the experience.

Camera

Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer a more convenient operation.

Newly added HEVC codec to reduce video storage size seamlessly, capture and shoot more without compromising on quality.

Newly added access to a third-party app to share the picture by pressing and holding it in preview.

Newly added the quick access to recording mode by pressing and holding the shutter button and by sliding the button, you can easily zoom in or zoom out.

Newly added the playback display in Time-lapse mode to show the actual filming time.

Ambient Display

Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data ( To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style).

Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phonePathSettings-Customization-Wallpaper-Canvas-Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically).

The Always-On-Display feature is under internal test and will be released in subsequent versions. In this build, you can use the "Ambient Display" by picking up your phone or tapping the screen, it can be turned on in the Settings.

Dark Mode

Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable.

Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. path: Settings > Display > Dark Mode > Turn on automatically Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range.

Shelf

New shelf interface design, the interface is clearer.

Added weather widget, animation effect smarter.

Gallery