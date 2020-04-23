OnePlus 7T Pro costs more than OnePlus 8 despite the price cut. Is it still worth buying?

Highlights The OnePlus 7T Pro after the price cut costs Rs 47,999 in India.

The comparable OnePlus 8 with 8GB RAM is priced at Rs 44,999.

While the OnePlus 7T is a fine phone, OnePlus 8 has a faster chipset.

This is a hypothetical question. There is coronavirus lockdown in force in India and no one is buying any phone. Yet, the question must be answered because in a couple of weeks from how hopefully if you decide to get a high-end phone for under Rs 50,000, you will run into this question: The OnePlus 8 or the OnePlus 7T Pro.

The OnePlus 8, with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, has a price of Rs 44,999. If you want additional 256GB storage, the price of the phone becomes Rs 44,999. The OnePlus 7T Pro used to be more expensive but now its price, after a hefty Rs 6,000, the price cut is Rs 47,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

This makes it slightly tricky for consumers. So, let's try to solve the problem.

What goes in favor of the OnePlus 7T Pro are its camera system and its display, both of which seem to be slightly better than what you get on the OnePlus 8. Keep in mind that the OnePlus 8 is a successor to the OnePlus 7T. For the OnePlus 7T Pro, the successor is the OnePlus 8 Pro, which is more expensive and comes with a completely new camera system and display.

Coming back to the OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T Pro, you get a smaller display with the OnePlus 8. The 7T Pro features a 6.67-inch display while the OnePlus 8 has a 6.55-inch. Not only the display in the 7T Pro is marginally bigger but it also has a higher resolution of 3120 x 1440 Pixels compared to the OnePlus 8 screen that has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Also, with the OnePlus 7T Pro you get a seamless screen due to its pop-up camera while the OnePlus 8 has a display with a punch-hole front camera. In other words, in terms of display, you get a top-class screen in the OnePlus 7T Pro, while the screen in the OnePlus 8 is fantastic but short of truly fabulous displays in ultra-premium phones. That is another matter that the screens on both phones are so good that differences may not matter.

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T Pro cameras

The same is true of the camera systems in the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 7T Pro. The OnePlus 7T pro has a high-end camera system with triple rear cameras: A 48-megapixel main camera, then a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and finally the 8-megapixel zoom camera. On the front, you have 16-megapixel pop-up camera. The OnePlus 8 also comes with three rear cameras but one of them is sort just there without adding much value to the phone. The main camera in this phone uses a 48-megapixel image sensor, and the ultra-wide lens camera has a 16-megapixel sensor. Then there is the 2-megapixel camera. On the front, OnePlus 8 has a 16-megapixel camera.

So, what do we make of all this? Overall, the camera performance of the OnePlus 7T Pro is going to be better than the OnePlus 8 camera performance, but yet again the difference may be marginal.

OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 8: Performance

In raw performance, the OnePlus 8 has an edge due to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, which is newer than the Snapdragon 855 Plus used in the OnePlus 7T Pro. The kind of storage (UFS 3) and RAM (DDR4) are the same on both phones. While in performance, the OnePlus 8 may have an edge, here too the differences between the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 7T Pro are going to be marginal.

The OnePlus 8 also supports 5G, but that can hardly be considered a selling point in India because we don't have 5G here and we are not going to get it anytime soon.

Then there is the battery life. The OnePlus 8 has a bigger battery with 4300 mAh capacity. The OnePlus 7T Pro battery life is at 4085mAh.

In a way, with these two phones the dilemma that you are primarily going to face is this: Should you get a top-end phone from the last year or a bit mainstream one from this year. And as it happens in these sorts of questions there are no clear answers. All we can say is that you can't go wrong with the OnePlus 7T Pro or OnePlus 8 at these prices.

Having said that, the best option for consumers seems to be the cheapest variant of the OnePlus 8, which is going to sell in India for Rs 41,999. Overall other variants of the OnePlus 7T Pro or the OnePlus 8, that is what you should get unless you specifically want a colour like Interstellar Glow that is only available with one variant of the OnePlus 8 (12GB RAM and 256GB storage).

The other option is OnePlus 7T. The plain and vanilla OnePlus 7T, which is almost as good as the OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 8, and even has the telephoto lens with a 12-megapixel camera that the OnePlus 8 doesn't have. The best part is that the OnePlus 7T sells for Rs 34,999, making it an incredible value.