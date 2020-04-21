OnePlus 7T Pro gets Rs 6,000 price cut after OnePlus 8 Pro launch

Highlights OnePlus 7T Pro has seen its India price being slashed

The price of the phone has been slashed by Rs 6,000

The OnePlus 7T Pro now retails for Rs 47,999

After the launch of its latest flagship, the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus has slashed the price of its predecessor, the OnePlus 7T Pro by Rs 6,000 -- bringing its price down to Rs 47,999. This is down from the phone's price earlier, which was Rs 53,999.

Currently, the phone is listed on the company's website with the new price -- Rs 47,999. However, the revised price is not reflected on Amazon -- possibly on account of the website not selling non-essential items, including smartphones at the moment.

Interestingly, the price cut appears to have only been extended to the OnePlus 7T Pro with the McLaren Edition of the device still listed for retail at Rs 58,999. The company also doesn't appear to have made any changes to the retail price of the standard OnePlus 7T which at the moment is selling for a starting price of Rs 34,999.

TO remind our readers, the OnePlus 7T Pro comes with 90Hz display that's 6.67-inch in size and offers QHD+ resolution and HDR10+ (3120x1440 screen resolution).

The OnePlus 7T Pro includes three cameras on the rear panel and single image sensor for selfies on the front. The OnePlus 7T Pro comes with Sony 48MP IMX586 sensor with 7P lens structure, f1.6 aperture and OIS. The secondary camera uses a 16MP ultrawide angle lens with 117-degree field of view. Lastly, the third is an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom at an aperture of F2.4, and OIS support. The OnePlus 7T Pro includes Super macro mode and Nightscape mode on the camera app itself. It also supports HIS (Hybrid image stabilization) so users can shoot smoother and stable video. On the front, the OnePlus 7T Pro includes a 16MP pop-up selfie shooter.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone runs Oxygen OS 10 based on Android 10. The OnePlus 7T Pro comes with a 4080mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge 30T support.