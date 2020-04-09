OnePlus 8, 8 Pro full specs leak, price to start at around Rs 60,000

Highlights OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to launch on April 14

The smartphone will be announced alongside the more affordable OnePlus 8

The full specs and price of the two phones have leaked ahead of launch

Much like its predecessors, the OnePlus 8 series phones have been the subject of countless leaks and rumours in the lead up to their launch. However, the two phones -- OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro -- have now received their biggest leak to date, with their entire spec sheet and price tags also being revealed.

With the new leak, we now have a better idea of what the two will bring to the table, and also how they will differ from each other in price, internals and features. The new information comes courtesy of a European retailer giving us a hint about what the price of the devices could be in India when they are officially launched on April 14.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro: Leaked price

The company has been steadily increasing the prices of its phones in the last few years, and if the leak is anything to go by, the trend is set to continue this year too. However, the jump is being said to be the biggest this year.

The leak claims the OnePlus 8 will start a price of Euro 719 (approx Rs 60,000) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage mode, with the 12GB RAM+256GB storage variant being made available for Euro 819 (approx Rs 68,000)

The OnePlus 8 Pro is also expected to become quite a bit expensive, with the entry 8GB RAM+128GB storage entry variant likely to start retail at Euro 919 (approx Rs 75,000). The top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is tipped to be more expensive, and retail for Euro 1,009 (approx Rs 83,000).

If these prices do end up being true, it would represent a significant jump for OnePlus devices in India, with the OnePlus 7T being launched in India at price closer to the Rs 40k mark, while more expensive OnePlus 7T Pro announced in India at Rs 53,999.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro: Leaked specs

As for the specs, OnePlus' new phones have already been confirmed to come with a Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired to up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage on both models. However, today's leak reveals that the 256GB option will not be available in all color variants.

On the outside, the OnePlus 8 will come with a 6.55-inch FullHD+ 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display, with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 402ppi. The OnePlus 8 Pro is tipped to get a 6.78-inch QHD+ 120Hz Fluid AMOLED panel, with a pixel density of 513ppi and an aspect ratio of 19.8:9.

The cameras are in line with previous leaks which claimed the device will get a triple camera setup, comprising of 48-megapixel primary lens sat next to a 16-megapixel lens and 2-megapixel camera. On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 Pro will sport a quad-camera setup comprised of a 48-megapixel lens, an 8-megapixel lens and a 5-megapixel unit.

Interestingly, the main lens on the OnePlus 8 will be an IMX586 sensor, while the primary lens on the 8 Pro will be a Sony IMX689. The leak also claims the OnePlus 8 Pro will feature 3D Audio Zoom and have a flicker sensor in tow.

Apart from this, there will also be wireless charging support on the OnePlus 8 Pro, with the two phones also supporting WiFi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB-C connectivity.