OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro: Prices of all variants and when they are going on sale

The OnePlus 8 series is here. The OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8 were launched on April 14 in an online event, along with two new accessories from the company -- the OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless dock and Bullets Wireless Z earphones. Unlike earlier when India would get the OnePlus phones immediately after their launch, this time it is somewhat different. And it has to be because of the coronavirus pandemic due to which markets are closed, countries are in lockdowns, and supply chains disrupted.

So, we have some information about the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro global prices, but not much clue about the local availability and local prices. The OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro have not been launched in India yet but it got listed on Amazon India's website, which suggests that the phones might be on their way. Chances are that in India, the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro will be on sale by May 15, hopefully within a week or so after lockdown ends on May 3.

Coming back to the global prices of different variants of the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro, here is what you need to know.

OnePlus 8 Pro

 The OnePlus 8 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage option will be available in the US for $899.

 The OnePlus 8 Pro with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option will be available in the US for $999.

OnePlus 8

 The OnePlus 8 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage options will be available for $699 in the US market.

 The OnePlus 8 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage options will be available for $799 in the US market.

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be available for sale on OnePlus.com and amazon.com from April 29. The buyers in the US can pre-book the phone today.

As far as other regions are concerned, the phones are also going on sale in some parts of Europe and in China, where the reports note that the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro would be on sale from April 17.

Coming back to the India pricing of the phones, the official Twitter account of OnePlus India has hinted that the pricing could lower in India compared to what the company is charging globally. They tweeted an image that read, "We don't speak dollars. India prices coming soon." May be buyers in India can hope to get some respite from the aggressive price tag of the OnePlus 8 phones.