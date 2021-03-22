OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8T receiving new OxygenOS Beta update that fixes WhatsApp bug

Highlights The new update comes as the second OxygenOS 11 Open Beta update for the OnePlus 8 series.

It fixes a long time WhatsApp bug faced by users of the OnePlus devices.

The update promises a better user experience with an optimised startup speed of some apps.

OnePlus is rolling out the second OxygenOS 11 Open Beta update for the OnePlus 8 series. With this, the company introduces several new fixes and improvements to the OS, including a fix for a long-term WhatsApp bug faced by users.

The new OxygenOS 11 Beta is now available as an over-the-air update on the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8T. It continues the major shift seen in the first Beta of the OxygenOS 11 from its previous versions, stressing on the easier one-handed operation and a whole new Always On Display.

The new update promises a better user experience with a more optimised startup speed of some applications. It solves the noise issue faced while making 5G calls. It now allows the OnePlus smartphone users to add time watermark while using the camera app.

More importantly, the update fixes a long-term bug faced while using WhatsApp. The app could not receive texts while running in the background on the devices.

Other than that, here is the complete list of fixes and improvements coming to the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8T with the new OxygenOS update.

System fixes

- noise issue of 5G calls

- WhatsApp issue that did not let it receive messages when running in the background for a long time

- issue in which the "Turn on automatically" in Dark Mode is disabled after the system update

- disappearing issue with the animation of the voice assistant wake-up gesture

- issue that no caller ID is displayed from the favourite contacts in Do Not Disturb mode

- issue that the Setting interface displays abnormally under the split screen of call forwarding

- flash issue with the Quick Reply in Landscape

- issue that the status bar is displayed abnormally when using split-screen with the Chrome

- small probability issue that the expanded screenshot may stop working

- issue that the fingerprint pattern is not displayed on the screen (OP8 series only)

System improvements

- OnePlus account now can be registered with the phone number in more countries or regions

- optimised startup speed of some apps for an improved user experience

- updated Android security patch to 2021.03

Camera

- brings time watermark (Camera Settings Shot on OnePlus watermark Time)

Gallery fixes

- issue in which pictures are not displayed in the Gallery after they are copied to the DCIM category

- issue that the Nearby Share button may disappear when using Google Photos

Bluetooth fixes

- issue that the SCENARIO-BASED ENHANCEMENT switch is not displayed in the settings when OnePlus Buds is connected to the phone

- fixes the issue that the device cannot be searched by other Bluetooth devices

Message fixes

- issue of the incomplete dialog box displayed in landscape mode

- known issues with the SMS to improve functional stability (OP8 series only)