OnePlus 8 Interstellar Glow changes colours, full specifications leak ahead of April 14 launch

Highlights The OnePlus 8 Interstellar Glow will have toned down colour hues.

OnePlus 8 will use the same 48-megapixel main camera from the OnePlus 7T.

OnePlus 8 Pro will end up having a fast 30W wireless charging feature.

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are hot topics for smartphone enthusiasts these days. Coming to the world in less than a week, these next-generation OnePlus phones have a lot to offer, based on what OnePlus has teased and what the leaks have portrayed. More than just offering the Snapdragon 865 at a lower price, these OnePlus 8 series devices are expected to define a benchmark for premium Android phones this year, like always. Before the launch happens, some new leaks have emerged, giving us more about these phones.

Do you recall the colour variants of the OnePlus 8 that were leaked a few weeks ago? The fanciest of them all, the Interstellar Glow, had strong reflective hues that seemed to be inspired from the Samsung Note 10 Plus. Well, renowned tipster Roland Quandt has now shared new images of the OnePlus 8 Interstellar Glow and these have completely different hues. The new renders show lighter shades dominated by pink and blue hues.

Compared to the older set of renders, this one seems more befitting of the name Interstellar Glow. Maybe OnePlus was testing out different shades of the Interstellar Glow and finalised on the one with the lighter hues. Whatever be the case, this light shade of the Interstellar Glow is worth drooling.

On the other hand, what's also worth drooling are the specifications. WinFuture has managed to grab hold of the official specifications and it turns out that the OnePlus phones of this will be highly sought after by enthusiasts. The new list confirms the previous highlights but also fills in the details that were missed.

OnePlus 8 specifications:

-The OnePlus 8 will have the Snapdragon 865 chip with 5G enabled. This will be paired LPDDR4X RAM, of which you can choose the capacity between 8GB and 12GB, as well as UFS 3.1 storage, of which you can choose between 128GB and 256GB.

-A 6.5-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution will be present along with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The aspect ratio will be limited to 20:9 and will support HDR10+ colours.

-For the rear cameras, there will be a 48-megapixel main camera with F1.75 aperture lens using the Sony IMX586 sensor and having OIS as well as EIS. This will be accompanied with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 116-degrees field of view. The third camera is sadly a 2-megapixel macro camera -- no telephoto camera this time. The front camera will rely on a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor.

-A new 4300mAh battery will keep the phone alive and as confirmed, there will be 30W wired charging available. The phone will weigh 180 grams.

OnePlus 8 Pro specifications:

-The Pro model will also have the same Snapdragon 865 chip but it is going to get an LPDDR5 RAM type, of which you can choose from 8GB and 12GB. The storage variants will offer 128GB and 256GB options.

-The display is where the Pro features kick in. It will measures 6.7-inches with QHD+ resolution, have an aspect ratio of 19.8:9, and a refresh rate of 120Hz. OnePlus will bake a MEMC chip for upscaling low frame rate content to higher frame rates.

-You will see a 48-megapixel main camera using the Sony IMX689 sensor with F1.7 aperture lens as well as OIS and EIS. This will be paired with another 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera using the Sony IMX586 sensor and having a 120-degree field of view. The third 8-megapixel camera will have 3X optical zoom whereas the fourth camera will be a 5-megapixel unit as the colour filter. The selfie camera will have a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor, similar to the OnePlus 8.

-A 4510mAh battery will power the phone but it will have a 30W wired fast charging as well as 30W fast wireless charging. The phone will also be able to do 3W reverse wireless charging.

-OnePlus 8 Pro will measure 198 grams and will get IP68 water and dust certification.