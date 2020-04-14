OnePlus 8 launch today: Likely price, specs and how to stream launch event

Highlights OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are all set to be launched today

The launch of the phones will take place at 8:30PM later today

The company is also expected to launch accessories along with the phones at the event

After weeks of leaks and rumours, we're about to finally witness the launch of the OnePlus 8 series of smartphones. The series is expected to be populated by two smartphones -- OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The company is also expected to announce two other accessories at the launch, with one of them being the 30W Warp wireless charger and the other the all-new Bullets Wireless Z earbuds.

All four device have been teased ahead of the launch -- and have generated quite a bit of interest too. However, it is definitely the OnePlus 8 phones that will be the main attraction of the event.

Because of the Covid 19 pandemic, OnePlus' big launch event is going to be a virtual one and will be live-streamed across the company's YouTube page and its official website. The event starts at 8:30PM IST today, and for those interested in following it can find the live stream below.

OnePlus 8 Pro: Expected price and specifications

Coming to the phones, both the smartphones have already been revealed to bring super-fast displays to help improve not just gaming, but overall user experience. However, there will be slight differences between the panels used on the two phones.

For example, the OnePlus 8 is said to come with a 6.55-inch FullHD+ 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display, with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 402ppi. The OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, is tipped to get a 6.78-inch QHD+ 120Hz Fluid AMOLED panel, with a pixel density of 513ppi and an aspect ratio of 19.8:9.

Under the hood, both the new phones from OnePlus have also been confirmed to come with industry-leading hardware. As part of its build-up to the launch, OnePlus has already announced that both the phones will come with Qualcomm's flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 865.

For cameras, OnePlus 8 will get a triple camera set-up, comprising of 48-megapixel primary lens sat next to a 16-megapixel lens and 2-megapixel camera. On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 Pro will sport a quad-camera setup comprised of a 48-megapixel primary lens, another 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and a 5-megapixel lens.