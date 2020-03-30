OnePlus 8 leaks unlike anything: All colour variants, design now out

Highlights The OnePlus 8 official renders have been revealed on the web.

OnePlus is bringing back the glossy black colour on its phone.

OnePlus could launch the OnePlus 8 series on April 15.

The OnePlus 8 series is all over the web and despite the COVID-19 pandemic putting the world on complete halt, OnePlus is dropping hints of launching these phones soon and before it does, some of the most notable tipsters in the tech community have dropped renders and photos of the OnePlus 8 -- the more affordable of the two models coming this summer. And similar to the original set of CAD renders released last autumn, the standard model has finally gone upmarket.

Revealed by Winfuture.de, the latest set of official renders show the OnePlus 8 in all its glory and all of its shades. Similar to last year, there will be three colour variants for the OnePlus 8. A glossy Onyx Black is coming and it seems that it will be reserved for the base model. There will be an Interstellar Glow variant which is similar to the multi-colour gradient we saw on Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 last year. The Glacial Green is a matte green paintjob that's quite similar to the green on the Realme X50 Pro 5G.

As for the design, the OnePlus 8 looks more akin to the OnePlus 7 Pro from last year. The design is 95 per cent similar, save for the front camera housing which is now a punch-hole cutout instead of a pop-up camera. Rest of the phone looks like a design re-run of the OnePlus 7 Pro, complete with curved edge display along with narrow bezels, the clean rear design with a vertically mounted triple rear camera.

That ugly circular camera hump from the OnePlus 7T is gone! Finally! Yay!

The renders also reveal a couple of other things. There's no headphone jack as always. The charging USB-C port is still at the bottom along with the loudspeaker. The Alert Slider is sitting in the traditional OnePlus setup. The renders also reveal the official wallpapers the phone will be shipping with and you can see that OnePlus has drawn a lot of inspiration from the Samsung flagship phones of 2019 and 2020.

OnePlus is expected to launch these phones on April 15 in an online-only event but the sale of the phone could be delayed as most of the world is observing a lockdown due to the COVID-19 infection. Another leak last week suggested the specifications of the phone, which included a Snapdragon 865 chipset with support for 5G, a 48-megapixel camera, and more.