OnePlus 8 may end up being pricey, will that give Xiaomi Mi 10 an advantage in India?

The OnePlus 8 series is the talk of the town right now. The annual upgrade to the OnePlus flagships is on the horizon and the launch is now within a week. Not only the OnePlus 8 series brings the Snapdragon 865 chip to OnePlus fans, but it is also expected to bring features wireless charging to the series. There's a lot to look forward to from the April 14 launch. The only worry: Price. It is expected that the OnePlus 8 phones are going to cost more than the OnePlus 7T series phones, with price in India starting around Rs 55,000 for the base variant.

Even though OnePlus is yet to reveal the prices, a couple of leaks have already hinted at figures that may put these phones up against devices like the Samsung Galaxy S20. Leaks suggest that the standard OnePlus 8 may start between Rs 55,000 to Rs 60,000, whereas the Pro may touch the $1,000 mark in the US. This is a big jump from the flagship killer roots of last year's OnePlus 7.

Of course, OnePlus justifies its premium, as always, with unparalleled performance and longevity of its phones (in terms of software support). However, if you have a budget of less than Rs 50,000 for a phone this year, the OnePlus 8 may not make the cut. Then what is the alternative? Should you settle for an older 2019 model?

Apparently, you may not have to. Had the COVID-19 disease not evolved into a pandemic, we could have been looking at the Xiaomi Mi 10 in India. The Mi 10 is Xiaomi's utmost premium offering in 2020 and based on what it has to offer, it could be the OnePlus alternative we have been longing for.

Xiaomi Mi 10 vs OnePlus 8: Advantage Mi 10?

Price! Price is the biggest reason Xiaomi's flagship may end up making more sense. The Mi 10 has the same Snapdragon 865 that the OnePlus 8 is bringing, along with similar fast LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage. Hence, performance could be identical on these phones. The advantage with the Mi 10 is that you may end up paying less.

Let's compare the possible specs the two phones are going to have in India.

-- Take display, for example. If you want a great display experience, both the OnePlus 8 and Xiaomi Mi 10 are likely to give it to you. In India, both will likely come with 90Hz refresh rate AMOLED screens with curved edges. The Mi 10 display has received JNCD rating of less than 0.55, which is rated better than the iPhone 11 Pro display. The OnePlus 8, meanwhile, has already received rave reviews from DisplayMate for its screen. Here is what DisplayMate says, "DisplayMate's in-depth Display Shoot-Out for the OnePlus 8 series Smartphones have earned our Highest A+ Display Rating and DisplayMate Best Smartphone Display Awards, with 10+ Display Performance Records including Color Accuracy that is Visually Indistinguishable From Perfect."

In other words, you are bound to get a great screen on both the OnePlus 8 and the Mi 10. But the phone with a lower price may have an edge.

- The Mi 10 comes with a 4780mAh battery. The OnePlus 8 is rumoured to have a 4000mAh battery inside. It's safe to say that the Mi 10 may end up offering better battery life. As far as fast charging is concerned, both are likely to support 30W fast charging as well as wireless charging. The advantage for Mi 10 could be reverse wireless charging, if that is something you need.

- Camera performance is something that will be revealed in the coming days. The OnePlus 8 is likely to come with updated triple camera setup: a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor paired to a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. How good is this camera system is something we will know in coming weeks, although some low-light photos shared by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau look incredible.

The Mi 10, meanwhile, has got rave reviews from DxOMark. Although DxOMark tested the Mi 10 Pro camera, the primary image sensor is same in both phones. The Mi 10 features a 108-megapixel camera, the same one you see on the Samsung S20 Ultra. This is paired with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera along with a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The Mi 10 camera system also looks more versatile.

- Lastly, it boils down to the user experience, and this is where the OnePlus has a huge fan following due to its neat and clean Oxygen OS, which is closer to stock Android compared to the MIUI. OnePlus with its software favours faster performance with smooth animations whereas Xiaomi MIUI gives users an unimaginable number of customisation options.

To sum it up, we believe that it will all come down to that one big factor the price. Both the Mi 10 and the OnePlus 8, whenever they launch in India, are going to be flagship phones with top features and quality hardware. But one of them is likely going to be cheaper and that will be the Xiaomi Mi 10. This may give Xiaomi a much-needed boost, something that it also needs given that none of its premium flagship phones has done well in India until now.