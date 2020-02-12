OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro certified in India, could launch within a month

Highlights The OnePlus 8 series has been spotted at BIS certification.

Both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro might launch in India soon.

The OnePlus 8 Lite may not come to India anytime soon.

OnePlus is said to be launching its OnePlus 8 series earlier than usual this year. The leaks have so far suggested that OnePlus will come up with three new models this year, with the Lite version being the newest as well as the most affordable one. However, OnePlus is most likely to bring the regular as well as the Pro variant to India soon and thanks to a recent leak, it seems that we could be seeing new OnePlus phones within a month.

A recent report from Nashville Chatter has scooped out a bunch of certifications from BIS for new OnePlus phones. The certifications describe two new OnePlus devices carrying the codenames IN2011 and IN2021, both of which are expected to be the codenames for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. BIS certifications don't reveal any specifications but they do indicate that the product is going to launch soon.

Hence, the previous rumours of OnePlus launching the OnePlus 8 series by late March or early April seems more justified now. Both the new models are expected to gain certain premium features and chances are that OnePlus might be looking to challenge the new Samsung Galaxy S20 series phones in India with the OnePlus 8 series. The new models might also challenge the upcoming iPhone 9 from Apple that's also slated to launch mid-March.

Even though OnePlus has remained tight-lipped about the OnePlus 8 series, the leaks and rumours have given out a lot of information about these new phones. The OnePlus 8 series will get the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset that might bring is support for 5G as well. Both the phones might end up using the same 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor, however, the OnePlus 8 Pro is rumoured to get a 108-megapixel camera from Samsung.

The Pro variant is also expected to get a new 50W fast-charging system along with a larger 4500mAh battery. OnePlus has also confirmed that the OnePlus 8 Pro might get the company's new 120Hz refresh rate display, thereby making it one of the few premium phones in the world to come with the high refresh rate display. Both the phones might also lose the pop-up selfie camera in favour of the punch hole cutout for the selfie camera.



