OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro coming to India soon but you may have to wait for OnePlus 8 Lite

It has been a while since we heard about the next generation OnePlus phones but out of the blue, the OnePlus 8 series phones are back in news. And this time, it's not in the form of leaks and rumours. The new OnePlus phones are coming soon and as usual, you can thank Amazon for it. The phones have been listed in one of the rules and regulations section of Amazon, which means it could be only a few weeks before Amazon starts hosting these phones on its website.

One of the popular tipsters on Twitter, Mukul Sharma has shared a screenshot of a rules and regulations page for Amazon's affiliate where the OnePlus 8 series phones are listed. The listing shows a couple of smartphones listed from a few brands and OnePlus is sitting right on top. The listing mentions the OnePlus 7T series phones as well as the OnePlus 7 Pro but in addition, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have also been listed.

Amazon has since then corrected the page but this might be an indicator of the next-gen OnePlus phones making it to the Indian market soon. OnePlus sells its products exclusively with Amazon in India and chances are that the company plans to launch the new phones as soon as possible this year. Chances are that OnePlus may be coming up with the OnePlus 8 series phones by March of 2020.

However, what's surprising is that the list mentions only two OnePlus 8 series phones while the market has rumours suggesting three models in the OnePlus 8 series. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have were expected but the interesting one is the OnePlus 8 Lite and that's not present here. Does that mean the OnePlus 8 Lite was only a rumour and it will never come up?

Chances are that OnePlus may launch the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro initially in India as these are the mainstream models for the company. Probably in the later half, OnePlus may come up with the OnePlus 8 Lite as its sub-Rs 30,000 offering. Unlike previous OnePlus devices, the OnePlus 8 Lite is expected to be based on the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset and offer similar specifications as the OnePlus 7T.