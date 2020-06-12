OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro get Android 11 beta update: Everything you need to know

Highlights OnePlus has announced the Android 11 beta program for OnePlus 8 series of phones

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro users can now flash the beta update on their phones

The update has been announced under OnePlus' Developers' Preview Program

After Google announced the roll-out of the first beta of Android 11 for its Pixel phones, OnePlus has now gone ahead announced the update for its OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro range of flagships.

The release sees OnePlus bring its first Android 11 Beta-based OxygenOS update under the company's Developer Preview Program. This new build of the operating system is in the early development phase and, as such, remains for app developers and early adopters who are comfortable running a possibly buggy copy of Google's upcoming software on their phones.

While the new update brings with it some new features, and the promise of a chance to be the first to use them, it is also true that the update remains bug ridden and even OnePlus cautions against downloading and running it on your device unless you really know what you are doing.

As mentioned above, the Android 11-based build is currently only available for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro devices. Of the two, it is only the OnePlus 8 that has gone on sale in India for now, with the OnePlus 8 Pro expected to go on sale in the coming weeks.

