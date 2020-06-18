OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro go on sale today: Price in India, specifications, features

Highlights OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are going on sale in India

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro were launched in India a few months ago. At the time, the country was in the midst of a strict lockdown, and as such, the company had only announced the pricing of the devices and kept mum on the availability details of the phones.

Over the next few weeks, OnePlus slowly started to announce the sale dates for the devices, with the two scheduled to go on sale on May 29. However, with the company failing to get enough units ready for sale, it is today, June 18, when the company will finally be putting up the two phones for purchase together -- albeit via a flash sale. The company has announced the two phones will be available via a flash sale, with the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 going on sale via the company's website and Amazon.in.

To remind our readers, the OnePlus 8's 6+128 RAM and storage variant will be available in the Glacial Green variant exclusively through Amazon. The price of the variant will be Rs 41,999.

The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the OnePlus 8 will be available in Onyx Black and Glacial Green colours. The variant has been priced at Rs 44,999 and will be up for purchase from all online and offline channels.

Coming to the OnePlus 8 Pro, the phone is available in two memory and storage variants, with the entry-level 8GB+128GB one sold in Onyx Black and Glacial Green colours across online and offline channels at a price of Rs 54,999. The higher-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage has been priced at Rs 59,999. The variant has been announced to be available in Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and Ultramarine Blue via all online and offline channels.

For the price, both the phones get some really impressive specs, including Qualcomm's most powerful chipset to date, the Snapdragon 865 SoC which the company has paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage depending on your model and variant of choice. Both the phones are 5G ready and have been announced to support the same in all regions where the device can find a relevant network to latch on to.