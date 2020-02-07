OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro launch date leaked, could get new colour variant like iPhone 11 Pro

Highlights The OnePlus 8 series might launch by end of March or early April.

OnePlus might be coming with a green colour variant on the OnePlus 8 series phones.

OnePlus 8 Lite may not launch in India as of now.

There's been a lot of discussion on the OnePlus 8 series since the OnePlus 7T series was officially launched. The OnePlus 8 series is expected to get massive upgrades when compared to the existing models and a few renders of these phones have given us enough idea of what to expect from OnePlus. However, there has been almost nothing about when OnePlus could launch its new phones. Some speculations suggested an early-March launch but a new tip suggests we could see new OnePlus phones by April.

Popular tipster Ishan Agarwal has shared information on his Twitter handle regarding the launch date for the new OnePlus 8 series phones. Unlike the previous years when OnePlus used to have a launch in June and one later in November, OnePlus is now expected to launch its OnePlus 8 series as soon as the end of March. Agarwal even says the launch could extend to the first week of April. Given that Agarwal is usually consistent with his leaked information, chances are that we might see new OnePlus phones early this year.

Last year, OnePlus shifted the launch date for its OnePlus 7T series a few months ago. Instead of launching the T-series upgrade in late November, OnePlus launched the OnePlus 7T in late September. While OnePlus did not have an explanation for the early launch, it seems that OnePlus is shifting its launch schedules to match the launches from the big players like Samsung and Apple. OnePlus may be looking to compete with the Galaxy S20 series from Samsung with the OnePlus 8 series phones.

Agarwal shared a GIF on the post that keeps on flashing the number '8' in different colours. It is said that OnePlus may launch the OnePlus 8 series in a new green colour variant. The green shade might be similar to the one of the latest iPhone 11 Pro and chances are that OnePlus may offer the colour on its frosted glass finish. The matte finish might be exclusive to the OnePlus 8 Pro while the regular OnePlus 8 might get a glossy version of the same.

Other speculations for the OnePlus 8 Pro includes a Snapdragon 865 chipset with support for 5G networks, a new quad-camera setup with the main camera being a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor. We can also expect up to 10x hybrid zoom as well as a macro camera. Rumours suggest the Pro variant might also get wireless charging this year.