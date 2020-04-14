OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro launched with Snapdragon 865, wireless charging and more: Price and specs

Highlights OnePlus 8 series of flagship phones have been launched

The OnePlus 8 series brings two new phones with itself

Of the two, the OnePlus 8 Pro is the true flagship, and comes with quad cameras

OnePlus' latest flagships, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are finally here. Launched at an online-only event, the two smartphones were made official alongside two new accessories from the company -- the OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless dock and Bullets Wireless Z earphones.

The OnePlus 8 phones and the accessories have been launched after weeks of leaks and rumours, that saw the key details about the devices being leaked/ teased to the public on almost a daily basis. As such, from the OnePlus 8 series of phones to the wireless charger and even the new Bullets Wireless earphones, come very much in line with what we had expected.

Even the price of the device hasn't been that big of a surprise, with detailed leaks in the past few days giving us a relatively clear view of the price point the phones will now be retailing at in the coming days.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro: Price and availability

The company has been steadily increasing the prices of its phones in the last few years, and it appears the company is only looking to accelerate the rate of this increase. As such, what we have on our hands is arguably the biggest jump in prices we've seen for a generational upgrade in OnePlus phones.

To begin with, the OnePlus 8 has been announced to start at a price of $699 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, with the higher end 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant priced at $799. Both the variants will be available in three colours, Onyx Black, Interstellar Glow, and Glacial Green.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is also coming with a more expensive price tag than the OnePlus 7T Pro, with the entry 8GB RAM+128GB storage starts retail at $899. The premium variant of the device with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will retail for $999. These variants will be available in three colours -- Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Ultramarine Blue.

With most of the world locked down, the sale and availability of the phone may be limited for a while in most regions. For India, we don't have a specific date, but the company has announced that the phones will be available in India this "summer" and will be sold through Amazon and OnePlus' own website.

OnePlus 8 Pro: Specifications and features

While these are definitely the most expensive smartphones from OnePlus to date, they also are the most powerful, and might we add, feature-rich too. And the biggest proof of this is the flagship of the line-up, the OnePlus 8 Pro.

At the heart of the OnePlus 8 Pro is Qualcomm's most powerful chipset to date, the Snapdragon 865 SoC which the company has paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage depending on your variant of choice. The phone is 5G ready and has been announced to support the same in all regions where the device can find a relevant network to latch on to.

On the outside, the phone will come with a body that features glass as the primary material of choice. The phone will also flaunt a massive Fluid AMOLED panel that's 6.78-inches in size and can churn up to QHD+ resolutions at 120Hz. The panel is also rated for a pixel density of 513ppi and an aspect ratio of 19.8:9. There's also support for vivid HDR10+ support for improving visual experience while watching movies and playing games.

For cameras, the phone is claimed to have been equipped with OnePlus' most advanced camera system to date which can capture "remarkably clear photos and videos". While we're not sure of what to make of these claims, the set-up -- on paper at least -- looks to be quite promising.

At the core of the set-up is a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 primary lens sat next to another 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens which boasts of a 120-degree field of view. The two have been paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and a 5-megapixel colour filter lens. At the front, we have a Sony IMX471 lens with a sensor size of 16-megapixels.

The cameras have been announced to support features such as CINE aspect ratio video recording, Video HDR, UltraShot HDR, Nightscape, Super Micro, Portrait, Pro Mode, Panorama, AI Scene Detection, RAW Image, Audio Zoom, Audio 3D and Smart Pet Capture.

The phone will come running Oxygen OS based on Android 10 out of the box. Keeping the lights on will be a 4510mAh battery pack which for the first time can be charged wirelessly at 30W using the company's wireless charging pad -- Warp Charge 30 Wireless. It promises to fill up half the battery in 30 minutes of charge. There's also support for wired Warp 30T charging which OnePlus claims can charge half the battery in just 23 minutes.

OnePlus 8: Specifications and features

Moving on to the more modest OnePlus 8, we get support for many of the same features. However, there are key differences in terms of the hardware onboard.

On the outside, the OnePlus 8 comes with a smaller 6.55-inch FullHD+ Fluid AMOLED display, with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 402ppi. Rated at 90Hz, the panel is also slower at refreshing than the one on the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Under the hood, we have the same flagship-level performance as the OnePlus 8 Pro as this phone too gets a 5G enabled Snapdragon 865 chipset ticking at its core. The memory variants are also the same as the one on the OnePlus 8 Pro.

There are key differences in camera set-ups too, with the OnePlus 8 only getting a triple camera module. Of the three cameras, the primary is a 48-megapixel lens that's a Sony IMX586 sensor. The secondary is an ultra-wide 16-megapixel lens, while the third sensor completing the module is a 2-megapixel macro lens.

The phone runs the same version of OnePlus' Oxygen OS, however, it brings a smaller battery -- 4300mAh -- which also misses out on support for wireless charging but can be fast charged through the OnePlus 8's Warp 30T supporting Type-C port.