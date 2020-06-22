OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro sale at 12pm today: Price in India, features, offers and discounts

Highlights OnePlus 8 series of phones are available for purchase today

The two phones will be available via Amazon and OnePlus.in

The two OnePlus phones bring flagship specifications and features

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are the latest flagships from the phone maker, OnePlus. Launched earlier in April, the two phones did not manage to make landfall in the country till about a few weeks ago. But even then, disruptions in the supply chain due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown has ensured that the availability of the phone has been patchy, to say the least.

However, over the last few days, the company appears to have gotten some control over the situation, with the two phones again going on sale today. The company has announced the two phones will be available via a flash sale, with the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 going on sale via the company's website and Amazon.in.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro: Price and specifications

As for the price, the OnePlus 8's 6+128 RAM and storage variant is being made available in the Glacial Green variant exclusively through Amazon. The price of the variant will be Rs 41,999.

The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the OnePlus 8 will be available in Onyx Black and Glacial Green colours. The variant has been priced at Rs 44,999 and will be up for purchase from all online and offline channels.

Coming to the OnePlus 8 Pro, the phone is available in two memory and storage variants, with the entry-level 8GB+128GB one sold in Onyx Black and Glacial Green colours across online and offline channels at a price of Rs 54,999. The higher-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage has been priced at Rs 59,999. The variant has been announced to be available in Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and Ultramarine Blue via all online and offline channels.

As for offers and discounts, the company is extending a discount of Rs 3,000 to SBI card holders when making the purchase via on Amazon and OnePlus' website. The discount is also applicable on EMI transactions. There is also a no-cost EMI options as well for making the purchase of the phone easy.

For the price, OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro get some really impressive specs, including Qualcomm's most powerful chipset to date, the Snapdragon 865 SoC which the company has paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage depending on your model and variant of choice. Both the phones are 5G ready and have been announced to support the same in all regions where the device can find a relevant network to latch on to.