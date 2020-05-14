OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro to go on sale in India on May 29: Everything you need to know

Highlights OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are all set to go on sale in India on May 29

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are the latest flagships from the company and are powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset

The OnePlus 8 starts at a price of Rs 41,999 in India

OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro were officially launched in India earlier last month. At the time, the country was in the midst of a strict lockdown, and as such, the company had only announced the pricing of the devices and kept mum on the availability details of the devices.

However, with much of the population now free to indulge in non-essentials like smartphones, OnePlus has announced that the new flagships will go on sale in India starting May 29. The information was revealed by OnePlus through its Red Cable Club community where it announced the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be available for purchase through Amazon, select retail stores, and OnePlus website on May 29.

OnePlus has also announced a limited edition Pop Up bundle for both phones, that will bring with itself a pair of Bullets Wireless Z headphones, a Cyan Bumper Case, and a Karbon Bumper Case. The price for this bundle will be an additional charge of Rs 1,000 over the retail price of the smartphone of choice. This bundle will be exclusively available to Red Cable Club members a day early, on May 28.

To remind our readers, the OnePlus 8's 6+128 RAM and storage variant will only be available in the Glacial Green variant exclusively through Amazon. The price of the variant will be Rs 41,999.

The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the OnePlus 8 will be available in Onyx Black and Glacial Green colours. The variant has been priced at Rs 44,999 and will be up for purchase from all online and offline channels.

Coming to the OnePlus 8 Pro, the phone is available in two memory and storage variants, with the entry-level 8GB+128GB one sold in Onyx Black and Glacial Green colours across online and offline channels at a price of Rs 54,999. The higher-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage has been priced at Rs 59,999. The variant has been announced to be available in Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and Ultramarine Blue via all online and offline channels.

For the price, both the phones get some really impressive specs, including Qualcomm's most powerful chipset to date, the Snapdragon 865 SoC which the company has paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage depending on your model and variant of choice. Both the phones are 5G ready and have been announced to support the same in all regions where the device can find a relevant network to latch on to.