OnePlus 8, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus TV Q1 Pro go on sale with fresh offers, up to Rs 8,000 discount available

Highlights OnePlus has announced an instant discount of up to Rs 8,000 on ICICI credit card and debit card EMI transactions.

As part of the offer, the OnePlus 8 series will be offered at an instant discount of Rs 3,000.

On the premium Q1 series of smart TVs the discount is up to Rs 8,000.

Looking to get a OnePlus phone like the OnePlus Nord or a OnePlus TV? This could be the right time. The company has announced a month-long from September 10 to October 9 promotional campaign and as a part of this campaign, it is offering instant discounts of up to Rs 8,000 on select OnePlus products to ICICI credit and debit cardholders.

The offer is not available on all OnePlus products. But the popular products from the company including OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 8, and the 8 Pro, and premium OnePlus Q1 TVs are covered in it. The offers are available both online as well as offline, including on Amazon India website and OnePlus stores.

OnePlus ICICI Bank offer

OnePlus has announced that it will be running a special limited-time offer in partnership with ICICI Bank between September 10 and October 9 during which, some of its smartphones and TVs will be available at an instant discount while being purchased through credit card, credit card EMI and debit card EMI transactions.

As part of the offer, the company will also be offering no-cost EMIs while purchasing these products via an eligible ICICI Bank card. However, the instant discount on no-cost EMI will only be available on the transactions for 3 and 6 months EMI periods and on transactions amounting to a minimum of Rs 10,000.

OnePlus-ICICI Bank sale: Discounts and offers

During the duration of this offer, some popular phones and smart TVs from the company will be available for purchase at heavy instant discounts. To begin with, the OnePlus 8 series phones will both get an instant discount of Rs 3,000 while being purchased using the 3 or 6-month no-cost EMI option.

Like the OnePlus 8 series of phones, the previous generation flagship from OnePlus, the 7T, and 7T Pro, also get a Rs 3,000 instant discount on the 3 or 6-month no-cost EMI option.

The OnePlus Nord, which retails at a starting price of Rs 24,999 and goes up to Rs 29,999 for the top-end variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, will get a discount of Rs 1,000 on the no-cost EMI option -- albeit only for 3 months one.

Apart from phones, the premium OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro will also get substantial instant discounts on the 3 or 6-month no-cost EMI option.

However, the discounts here are different, with the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro getting a much heftier instant discount of Rs 8,000 on the purchase, while the OnePlus TV Q1 getting a straight purchase discount of Rs 5,000.