OnePlus 8 price cut after OnePlus 8T launch, here are new prices for both variants

Highlights OnePlus 8 8GB RAM price has been cut by Rs 3,000.

OnePlus 8 12GB RAM version has also seen a price drop.

OnePlus 8 is powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor.

OnePlus 8 prices in India have reportedly dropped after the OnePlus 8T was freshly launched at yesterday's event. It makes sense to slash the price of a wee older OnePlus 8 to spur sales ahead of the festive season, more so right when Amazon is gearing up to kick-start the extravaganza of deals under the Great Indian Festival sale. The OnePlus 8 was launched in June, bringing almost new hardware and the popular OxygenOS 11.

OnePlus 8 latest price in India

According to Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom, the OnePlus 8 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version now costs Rs 41,999. This is Rs 3,000 down from the launch price of Rs 44,999. The price of the OnePlus 8 12GB RAM and 256GB version has dropped to Rs 44,999, which is a direct Rs 5,000 cut on the previous price of Rs 49,999.

The revised prices do not show up yet anywhere, neither on Amazon nor the OnePlus online store. But this discount might be available for customers buying the OnePlus 8 offline.

OnePlus 8 price drop makes this reasonable bang for the buck phone even better. So now, you get more RAM and storage for the price of the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version. For the price of the 8GB RAM and 128GB version, you are getting the 12GB version. You clearly are getting a better deal here with the new prices. The rest of the hardware on the OnePlus 8 is all the same on all the variants.

The OnePlus 8 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with up to 12 gigs of RAM. There is a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and a 402 PPI pixel density. There is a fingerprint sensor embedded under the display, as well. It runs Android 10-based OxygenOS but the latest Android 11 version is available. The OnePlus 8 is backed by a 4300mAh battery with Warp Charge 30.

For photography, the OnePlus 8 comes with a 48MP main camera, accompanied by a 16MP camera and a 2MP camera. For selfies, there is a 16MP front-facing camera. The front camera is housed inside a punch-hole on the display.