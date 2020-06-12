OnePlus 8 Pro first India sale set for June 15: All you need to know

Highlights OnePlus 8 Pro is all set to go on its first India sale on June 15

The OnePlus 8 Pro starts at Rs 54,999 in India

The phone will be available via a special limited time sale

Despite being announced to go on open sale earlier in the month, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have not yet managed to do so. Faced with lockdown induced disruptions to its production and supply chain, the company has till now only managed to put up the OnePlus 8 on limited-time flash sales.

However, now we will end up seeing the OnePlus 8 Pro also going up for purchase for the first time in the country -- albeit via a special limited sale. The company has announced that the much-awaited OnePlus 8 Pro will be available in a special limited sale on June 15th. This information will come as welcome news to a lot of eager buyers who have been waiting for OnePlus to bring the 8 Pro to stores.

Talking about the OnePlus 8 Pro, the phone has been announced in two storage variants, with the entry-level 8GB+128GB one available in Onyx Black and Glacial Green colours across online and offline channels at a price of Rs 54,999. The higher-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage has been priced at Rs 59,999. The variant has been announced to be made available in Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and Ultramarine Blue via all online and offline channels.

For the price, the OnePlus 8 Pro gets some powerful specs, including its cameras. At the core of the set-up is a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 primary lens sat next to another 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens which boasts of a 120-degree field of view. The two have been paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and a 5-megapixel colour filter lens. At the front, we have a Sony IMX471 lens with a sensor size of 16-megapixels.

It also gets Qualcomm's most powerful chipset to date, the Snapdragon 865 SoC which the company has paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage depending on your model and variant of choice. The OnePlus 8 Pro also flaunts a big Fluid AMOLED panel that's 6.78-inches in size and can churn up to QHD+ resolutions at 120Hz. The panel is also rated for a pixel density of 513ppi and an aspect ratio of 19.8:9. There's also support for vivid HDR10+ support for improving visual experience while watching movies and playing games.