OnePlus 8 Pro first India sale today: Price, specifications, features and offers

OnePlus 8 Pro is going on its first sale in India today. The phone will be made available for purchase for the first time in the country today -- interestingly weeks after it was initially slated to go up for sale. Having effectively handled the supply chain disruptions faced because of the lockdown OnePlus will now attempt to increase the availability of units for the OnePlus 8 Pro in the coming days.

The much-awaited OnePlus 8 Pro will be available in a special limited sale starting 12pm today via Amazon and OnePlus.in. This information will come as welcome news to a lot of eager buyers who have been waiting to get their hands on the OnePlus 8 Pro.

The phone has been announced in storage variants, with the entry-level 8GB+128GB one available in Onyx Black and Glacial Green colours across online and offline channels at a price of Rs 54,999. The higher-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage has been priced at Rs 59,999. The variant has been announced to be made available in Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and Ultramarine Blue via all online and offline channels.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 8 Pro gets some powerful internals, including its cameras. At the core of the set-up is a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 primary lens sat next to another 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens which boasts of a 120-degree field of view. The two have been paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and a 5-megapixel colour filter lens. At the front, we have a Sony IMX471 lens with a sensor size of 16-megapixels.

The OnePlus 8 Pro also gets Qualcomm's most powerful chipset to date, the Snapdragon 865 SoC which the company has paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage depending on your model and variant of choice. The OnePlus 8 Pro also flaunts a big Fluid AMOLED panel that's 6.78-inches in size and can churn up to QHD+ resolutions at 120Hz. The panel is also rated for a pixel density of 513ppi and an aspect ratio of 19.8:9. There's also support for vivid HDR10+ support for improving visual experience while watching movies and playing games.