OnePlus 8 Pro Geekbench listing confirms 12GB RAM model for India

Highlights OnePlus 8 series is expected to launch on April 14

The flagship of the series is tipped to be the OnePlus 8 Pro

The OnePlus 8 Pro has been tipped to come with a 120Hz display and up to 12GB RAM

Smartphone maker, OnePlus, has announced the launch of its upcoming smartphones, the OnePlus 8 series on April 14. The series is expected to bring a number of new phones, including OnePlus 8 Pro. The phone is expected to be the company's flagship for the year, and as such feature specs to match the tag.

Ahead of its launch, the OnePlus 8 Pro has now found itself listed on Geekbench, with some of its key specs being revealed to the world. The listing comes after the phone has found itself being leaked a number of times on the web, and even teased officially with some of its key specs being revealed by the company itself -- including information such as the presence of a Snapdragon 865 SoC, 5G support for all models and 120Hz display on the Pro version.

However, the latest Geekbench listing has also revealed the model number of the device -- claimed to be IN2025. The listing reveals the OnePlus 8 Pro will pack 12GB RAM and boot Android 10 OS with OxygenOS custom skin on top. It has also given us a quick look into how the device could perform once it's launched. As per the Geekbench listing, the OnePlus 8 Pro has scored 906 points in single-core and 3,398 in the multi-core test.

This not only helps it easily beat last year's OnePlus 7T Pro but also the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Its score, however, is slightly less than the Snapdragon 865-powered Oppo Find X2 Pro.

Apart from this, the listing doesn't reveal much about the device, however, leaks in the past have tipped the OnePlus 8 Pro to sport a 6.78-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display running at a refresh rate of 120Hz. There will also be a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera with the phone also getting Gorilla Glass protection on the front and back.

As mentioned above, the phone will come running the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC coupled with 5G connectivity. There will be two RAM and storage variants, with the entry one getting 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage, while the higher-end model getting 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

Apart from this, the handset is expected to run Android 10 with the latest OxygenOS version on top. The OnePlus 8 Pro is also expected to come with IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

For cameras, the OnePlus 8 Pro is tipped to get three cameras with 48-megapixel sensors, an 8-megapixel secondary lens and a 5-megapixel sensor. On the front, there is said to be a single 32-megapixel lens inside a punch-hole cutout. The phone is expected to run a 4,500 mAh battery and support 30W Super Warp 30T wired fast charging. There is also said to be support for 30W fast wireless charging and 3W reverse wireless charging support.