OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8, and OnePlus 8T receive price cuts in India ahead of OnePlus 9 launch

Highlights The OnePlus 8T is available at a starting price of Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model.

OnePlus 8 price in India starts at Rs 41,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is available at Rs 50,999.

OnePlus has quietly cut the prices of the OnePlus 8 series in India, including the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8, and OnePlus 8T. The new prices now reflect on the company's India website and seemingly confirm the reduction in prices ahead of the OnePlus 9 series launch.

The latest price cut brings down the starting price of the OnePlus 8 series to Rs 39,999 for the OnePlus 8T. While the OnePlus 8 now starts at Rs 41,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The OnePlus 8 Pro has also seen a price reduction and starts at Rs 50,999.

The OnePlus 8T has received a price cut of Rs 3,000 by the official website listing. The OnePlus 8 can be seen with up to Rs 5,000 discount on the company website. On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 Pro has received a price cut of Rs 4,000. It is unclear whether OnePlus has permanently cut the prices or is part of some promotional offer for a limited period. India Today Tech has reached out to the company and will update the story when we hear from them.

Breaking down the prices, the OnePlus 8 Pro is available starting at Rs 50,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage at Rs 55,999. The OnePlus 8 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 41,999 down from Rs 44,999, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model comes at Rs 44,999 down from Rs 49,999.

OnePlus 8T listed with new price on the company website

Coming to the OnePlus 8T, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model can be seen listed at Rs 39,999, down from Rs 42,999, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model at Rs 42,999.

OnePlus 8 Pro with its new price listed on the company's India website

OnePlus and SBI Credit card bank offer: Get up to Rs 5000 instant discount

Additionally, OnePlus is also running a promotional discount offer wherein SBI Credit card customers can avail of up to Rs 5,000 instant discount on the purchase of OnePlus products. "Any Cardholder who, during the Offer Period 1, purchases a product at any of the OnePlus Channels (excluding Flipkart.com) and makes the payment for using the Card will receive an instant discount," the SBI website notes.

Customers can avail of an additional instant discount on the purchase of the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8, and OnePlus 8T. The SBI Credit card offer is also applicable on OnePlus TV models. The offer is applicable until March 10, 2021.

The OnePlus and SBI Credit card offer is valid till March 10, 2021

During the offer duration, customers buying the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8T can avail of an instant discount of Rs 3,000 while Rs 2,000 instant discount on OnePlus 8. On the purchase of the OnePlus TV Q1, customers can avail of an instant discount of Rs 5,000.

During our reviews, we found the OnePlus 8 Pro among the best Android flagships available in India last year, while with the OnePlus 8 users can expect to get more than what they pay. The OnePlus 8T was also a great device, and we rated it among the top Android phones launched in the second half of 2020.