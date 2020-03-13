OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 get listed on TENAA, hint at imminent launch?

Highlights OnePlus 8 series of phones have been listed on TENAA

The phones had previously been listed on Geekbench

Reports suggest the phones could launch in April

OnePlus has had a quiet 2020 till now with the company expected to launch the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro phones in April this year. And as we approach the rumoured launch date, more and more information about the devices are making way to the web.

Ahead of the launch, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have seen themselves being certified by the Chinese telecoms regulatory agency (TENAA). The listing reveals that the devices are listed with the model number OnePlus IN2010 for the OnePus 8 and OnePlus IN2020 for the 8 Pro -- with both models said to support compatibility for 5G networks.

The listing comes after the OnePlus 8 had appeared on Geekbench earlier in the year with a similar codename GALILEI IN2023.

While the new listing doesn't reveal any details about the device and only serves as a fresh hint that the device is set for an imminent launch, we have, however, in the past seen leaks that have revealed quite some information about the upcoming OnePlus 8 series of phones.

OnePlus 8: Specifications

The OnePlus 8 is reported to flaunt a 6.5inch AMOLED display and will also have an in-display fingerprint sensor and will have a punch-hole cutout on the display. The phone will reportedly arrive with three different variants 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and the massive 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

In terms of the camera, the OnePlus 8 is tipped to come with a triple-camera setup at the rear, comprising of a 48-megapixel, a 16-megapixel secondary unit and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The OnePlus 8 will house a 4000Mah with a 30T Warp charge feature.

OnePlus 8 Pro: Specifications

As per 91mobiles, the OnePlus 8 Pro will feature a slightly bigger screen measuring at 6.65inch AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone will be powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU. In terms of optics, the OnePlus 8 Pro will have a quad-camera setup on the rear with a ToF sensor.

Both the 8 Pro and 8 will run on Android 10 OS and flaunt a glass body. The OnePlus 8 Pro will house a slightly bigger 4500mAh battery with 10V 5A Super Warp fast charging support, which would be a major advantage for the users.