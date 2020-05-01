OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 get support for Google Stadia cloud gaming service

Highlights OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro now support Google Stadia.

Google Stadia is a cloud gaming service.

However, it is not available in India yet.

OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 debuted a while ago with the expected bells and whistles, and top-notch specifications. The flagship duo is now joining the likes of Samsung Galaxy S20 series and Asus ROG Phone series to support the Google Stadia cloud gaming service. In a blog post, Google announced Stadia can be played on OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro now.

Since the OnePlus 8 series phones are powered by the powerhouse Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipsets, along with support for 5G networks, cloud gaming is something that comes easily under one of its special qualities. Google is leveraging the prowess of the innards of OnePlus 8 series phones to expand its ambitious gaming service. Google Stadia on OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will, however, be available only in supported regions, India not included in them.

Google's support page for Stadia gaming service has listed all the smartphones that are supported. They include the Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 2, Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S8 Active, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S8, Asus ROG Phone II, ROG Phone, Razer Phone II, Razer Phone, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8.

It is highly likely Google will add more devices and smartphones to the list of supported devices for its Stadia cloud gaming service. In its battle against Apple Arcade, which contrarily needs the games to be downloaded on a device, Google's Stadia will cover most Android phones, streaming dongles, smart televisions, and, of course, gaming consoles.

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro were launched last month as the company's high-stakes smartphones to compete against the likes of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. This time around OnePlus upped its game with wireless charging and an official IP rating for dust and water resistance on its devices, which have been in demand for quite a long time. Both flagships have an OLED display and are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, along with improved cameras and OxygenOS software. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro recently went up for pre-orders in India via Amazon as the lockdown is likely to be lifted after May 3.